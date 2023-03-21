Keke Palmer Shares 'Mommy'ing' Update: 'I Will Never Be the Same Again'

The actress called being a mom to her baby boy Leodis "Leo" Andrellton her "greatest gig of all"

By
Kirsty Hatcher
Kirsty Hatcher
Kirsty Hatcher

Kirsty Hatcher is a Staff Writer at PEOPLE. She has over 8 years' experience reporting and writing on news genres, including Royals, Entertainment and Lifestyle. Prior to joining PEOPLE, Kirsty worked as a Senior Celebrity and Entertainment Writer and Editor at OK! Magazine and Reach PLC. She is based in the UK.

Published on March 21, 2023 07:22 AM
Keke Palmer Shares Mommy'ing Update: I Will Never Be the Same Again
Keke Palmer. Photo: Keke Palmer Instagram

Keke Palmer is loving life as a new mom.

The actress, 29, gave her 12.3 million Instagram followers an update on how she's finding motherhood as she shared a series of snapshots from a walk with her baby boy Leodis "Leo" Andrellton on Monday.

In the photos, the Emmy Award winner is seen gazing and smiling at her son in a stroller as she poses against the New York City skyline wearing a brown jacket, blue jeans and Nike sneakers.

Calling being a mom her "greatest gig of all," the Hustlers star captioned the cute carousel of pictures, "Mommy'ing is coming along if you were looking for an update. I have juggled quite a few careers but this is my greatest gig of all."

Adding she would "never be the same again," she continued, "Learning how to balance it all and looking forward to discovering this new person I am becoming. I will never be the same again, but if you thought I was a bad mama jamma before, you can't imagine the greater purpose my son has given my life! It's giving, SUPER SAIYAN."

"Loving the new world I get to indulge in now as a mo," she added. "I have so many things bagged in my Amazon cart, haven't quite pulled the place the order button, but it feels good just adding it to the cart. You know, fake shopping hahaha. Mom "stuff" is a big business, who knew.😝😅❤️🙏🏾🔥😘🤦🏾‍♀️."

Palmer's pal Vanessa Hudgens, 34, who recently confirmed her engagement to Cole Tucker, 26, added in the comments section, "Cutieeee," to which Palmer replied: "love youuuuuu."

The Scream Queens star announced she and partner Darius Jackson, 29, had welcomed a baby boy on February 27 with a selection of sweet pictures. "Hey Son!!!! Only 48 hours of being parents! 😳" Palmer wrote. "Born during Black History Month, with a name to match! LEODIS ANDRELLTON JACKSON, welcome to the world baby Leo."

KeKe Palmer Family Photo
Keke Palmer, Darius Jackson and son Leo. KeKe Palmer/Twitter

Palmer also shared some photos of their family of three in the hospital after welcoming baby Leo, including close-ups of their little one's face.

"'I'm not hiding the world from my son, I'm hiding my son from the world.' Hahaha," she joked. "I'm just playing, my baby face is on this slide ... And this slide."

RELATED VIDEO: Keke Palmer and Darius Jackson Welcome First Child, Baby Boy Leodis 'Leo' Andrellton

Palmer first revealed her pregnancy with Jackson — a fitness instructor and former college football player — in December as she made her hosting debut on Saturday Night Live.

"There's some rumors going around, people have been in my comments saying, 'Keke's having a baby, Keke's pregnant,' and I wanna set the record straight — I am!" Palmer exclaimed during her opening monologue, before unbuttoning her long jacket to reveal her baby bump.

