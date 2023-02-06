Pregnant Keke Palmer Raves About Fairytale-Themed Baby Shower: 'So Thankful for Our Village'

Keke Palmer and Darius Jackson partnered with Coterie for a "Once Upon a Time" themed baby shower, with Palmer talking about the gathering with PEOPLE exclusively

Photo: Alexis Brown

Keke Palmer is getting closer to meeting her baby boy.

Following her baby shower with friends and family late last month, the pregnant Nope star, 29, is now sharing exclusive photos from the joyful day with PEOPLE.

Explaining the "excitement" of meeting her son with boyfriend Darius Jackson, the mom-to-be opened up about why she chose her "Once Upon A Time" theme.

"Right now, I feel like I'm living in a fairy tale!" Palmer tells PEOPLE exclusively. "I'm a huge Disney fan because of how aspirational and sweet their stories are. I want to create a world like that for my baby, a world in which all things are possible."

The actress' favorite part of the magical event, which she and Jackson partnered with Coterie on, was seeing her and Jackson's loved ones come together.

Alexis Brown

"My favorite thing about the shower was having my family there," Palmer shares. "I also loved the decorations, WhamBam did such a great job, and the food was fabulous, thanks to Melba's in Harlem."

The baby shower also included plenty of fun activities for guests to engage in, which helped the two families come together for laughs and special memories.

"We really wanted to use the baby shower to celebrate our families as well because we are so thankful for our village," Palmer explains.

"Coterie is incredibly excited to be a part of Keke's celebration and her journey to becoming a mom," the brand shares with PEOPLE. "One thing we so admire about Keke is her optimism and encouragement of others to thrive through life's many joys and challenges."

"Our ethos at Coterie, where we know parenthood can be both inspiring and challenging, is to provide the same support for parents and caregivers. Our goal is to help those with little ones feel more confident and support them as they navigate this new chapter of life," a rep for Coterie continues. "We're so grateful to Keke for letting us be a part of her day and celebrate her growing family."

The actress is looking forward to the next step, raving, "I can't wait to hold my little one."

Palmer continues, "I am counting the minutes until I get to meet him and start learning about this human I helped create."

Keke x Shower
Coterie

That said, Palmer is also nervous about the birthing process.

"I am nervous about my private parts stretching beyond imagination," she shares. "Labor simply can't be explained so I'm really trying to wrap my mind around something that I won't be able to understand until I experience it."

Palmer first revealed her pregnancy in December as she made her hosting debut on Saturday Night Live, announcing that she's expecting her first baby with Jackson, a fitness instructor and former college football player.

"There's some rumors going around, people have been in my comments saying, 'Keke's having a baby, Keke's pregnant,' and I wanna set the record straight — I am!" Palmer exclaimed during her opening monologue, unbuttoning her long jacket to reveal her baby bump.

