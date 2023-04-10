Keke Palmer Shares Sweet Easter Photos with Her 6-Week-Old Baby Leo: 'Blessings to All'

The Emmy Award-winning actress and boyfriend Darius Jackson welcomed son Leo in late February

Published on April 10, 2023 08:41 AM
Keke Palmer Shares Easter Photos: 'Blessings to All!'
Keke Palmer and son Leo.

Keke Palmer is celebrating her first Easter as a family of three!

The Emmy Award-winning actress, 29, shared two photos of her family on Instagram Sunday to mark the annual springtime holiday.

In the first photo, Palmer is seen posing beside boyfriend Darius Jackson and their 6-week-old son, Leodis "Leo" Andrellton. The Nope actress holds on to Jackson's arm, while he cradles a sleeping Leo.

The family is seen color coordinated in the selfie, with Leo wearing an adorable black and beige polka dot onesie and matching hat, while Palmer is captured in a brown sweater dress with tortoise shell glasses. Jackson, meanwhile, sported a black T-shirt and brown hat.

In the second photo, Palmer holds a sleeping Leo and leans in to give him a big kiss.

Last week, Palmer showed off her mommy moves in a sweet video with Leo, in which they danced around to "Slide" by Sada Baby.

"And to think! Just last April Fools I 'joked' about being preggers … we manifested you little buddy!" wrote Palmer in the caption. "I love hanging with you and you just be looking crazy like a caveman. 🥹🤣😍😘 He already tired of me."

Palmer and Jackson announced the birth of their first child in February. "Hey Son!!!!" Palmer wrote at the time, adding: "Born during Black History Month, with a name to match! LEODIS ANDRELLTON JACKSON, welcome to the world, baby Leo."

"Darius always made me playlists when we first started dating, 'Someone' by El Debarge was a favorite. We became each other's someone and made a someone, look at God!" she continued.

Keke Palmer and son Leo.
Keke Palmer and son Leo.

Palmer revealed her pregnancy in December as she made her hosting debut on Saturday Night Live, announcing that she's expecting her first baby with Jackson, a fitness instructor and former college football player.

"There's some rumors going around, people have been in my comments saying, 'Keke's having a baby, Keke's pregnant,' and I wanna set the record straight — I am!" Palmer exclaimed during her opening monologue, unbuttoning her long jacket to reveal her baby bump.

RELATED VIDEO: Keke Palmer Shares 'Mommy'ing' Update: 'I Will Never Be the Same Again'

Palmer previously told PEOPLE that she couldn't "wait to hold my little one" as shared exclusive photos of her "Once Upon A Time" themed baby shower in January.

"I am counting the minutes until I get to meet him and start learning about this human I helped create," she said at the time.

