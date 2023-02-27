Celebrity Parents Keke Palmer and Darius Jackson Welcome First Child, Baby Boy Leodis 'Leo' Andrellton "Born during Black History Month, with a name to match!" wrote Keke Palmer as she announced the birth of her and Darius Jackson's first child, a baby boy named Leodis Andrellton By Angela Andaloro Angela Andaloro Twitter Angela Andaloro is a Parents News Writer at PEOPLE. Angela has also written about entertainment and parenting at LittleThings, Mom.com, BuzzFeed, and more. In her spare time, she enjoys competing in fantasy sports leagues and watching too much reality TV. People Editorial Guidelines and Glenn Garner Glenn Garner Instagram Twitter Glenn Garner is a Writer/Reporter who works heavily with PEOPLE's Movies and TV verticals. Since graduating from Northern Arizona University with a dual major in journalism and photography, he got his professional start at OUT Magazine, The Advocate and Teen Vogue, and he's since consistently kept his finger on the pulse of the LGBTQ community. His first book The Guncle Guide was released in 2020 and was featured on Katie Couric's list of 100 recommended books of the year. People Editorial Guidelines Published on February 27, 2023 07:10 PM Share Tweet Pin Email Keke Palmer and Darius Jackson are a family of three! The Emmy Award winner, 29, announced the birth of their first child, a baby boy they named Leodis "Leo" Andrellton on Monday. Keke Palmer/Instagram The mom of 48 hours excitedly shared some of their first family photos together on Instagram after welcoming their newborn son. "Hey Son!!!!" Palmer wrote, adding: "Born during Black History Month, with a name to match! LEODIS ANDRELLTON JACKSON, welcome to the world baby Leo." Keke Palmer/Instagram In the first slide, she shared a snap of what the couple looks like after "only 48hrs of being parents!" In the next slide, she shared a video of herself singing "Someone" by El Debarge to Jackson in the car after he included the track in some playlists for her when they started dating. "We became each other's someone and made a someone, look at God!" Palmer wrote. Keke Palmer/Instagram Palmer also shared some photos of their family of three in the hospital after welcoming baby Leo, including close-ups of their little one's face. "'I'm not hiding the world from my son, I'm hiding my son from the world.' Hahaha," she wrote, adding, "I'm just playing, my baby face is on this slide ... And this slide." Pregnant Keke Palmer Raves About Fairytale-Themed Baby Shower: 'So Thankful for Our Village' Keke Palmer Reveals 'Funny' Way She Found Out About Pregnancy with Boyfriend Darius Jackson The Nope star first revealed her pregnancy in December as she made her hosting debut on Saturday Night Live, announcing that she's expecting her first baby with Jackson, a fitness instructor and former college football player. "There's some rumors going around, people have been in my comments saying, 'Keke's having a baby, Keke's pregnant,' and I wanna set the record straight — I am!" Palmer exclaimed during her opening monologue, unbuttoning her long jacket to reveal her baby bump. Will Heath/NBC The Hustlers actress has mainly kept details of her relationship with Jackson under wraps. When appearing on The Tamron Hall Show last November, she opened up about becoming "Instagram official" with Jackson, though the photos with her boyfriend are no longer on her page. "It became more difficult to hide," she said of choosing to post photos with Jackson at the time. "We spend all this time together, and he really is my closest friend, so it just becomes a thing where I'm not gonna hide something that makes me happy." RELATED VIDEO: Pregnant Keke Palmer Reveals Sex of Her Baby on the Way with Darius Jackson Speaking with PEOPLE when sharing exclusive photos of her "Once Upon A Time" themed baby shower in January, Palmer looked forward to the next step, raving, "I can't wait to hold my little one." Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories. Palmer continued, "I am counting the minutes until I get to meet him and start learning about this human I helped create."