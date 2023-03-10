Keke Palmer Shares Adorable Family Photos with Darius Jackson and Baby Leo in Matching Pajamas

Keke Palmer is loving life with her family of three.

The new mom, 29, shared a series of adorable family photos on Twitter Thursday, showing her and boyfriend Darius Jackson with newborn son Leodis "Leo" Andrellton snuggled up in matching pajamas.

The family of three posed for cute selfies together on a couch, wearing blue and white moon-phase pajama sets, including a little onesie for baby Leo.

"Thank you @zennioptical for the lewks 😍," Palmer captioned the shots.

The Emmy Award winner announced the birth of son Leo last month on Instagram.

Palmer excitedly shared some of their first family photos together on Instagram after welcoming their newborn son.

"Hey Son!!!!" Palmer wrote, adding: "Born during Black History Month, with a name to match! LEODIS ANDRELLTON JACKSON, welcome to the world baby Leo."

In the first slide, she shared a snap of what the couple looked like after "only 48hrs of being parents!" In the next slide, she shared a video of herself singing "Someone" by El Debarge to Jackson in the car after he included the track in some playlists for her when they started dating.

"We became each other's someone and made a someone, look at God!" Palmer wrote.

Palmer also shared some photos of their family of three in the hospital after welcoming baby Leo, including close-ups of their little one's face.

"'I'm not hiding the world from my son, I'm hiding my son from the world.' Hahaha," she wrote, adding, "I'm just playing, my baby face is on this slide ... And this slide."

The Nope star first revealed her pregnancy in December as she made her hosting debut on Saturday Night Live, announcing that she was expecting her first baby with Jackson, a fitness instructor and former college football player.