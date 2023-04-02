Keke Palmer Dances with Newborn Son Leo in Sweet Video: 'He Already Tired of Me'

"We manifested you little buddy!" wrote Keke Palmer, sharing a sweet video of herself dancing around with 5-week-old son Leodis "Leo" Andrellton resting on her chest

Published on April 2, 2023 02:09 PM
Photo: Keke Palmer/Instagram

Keke Palmer has the cutest little dance partner.

The Emmy Award winner, 29, showed off her mommy moves in a sweet video with 5-week-old son Leodis "Leo" Andrellton, dancing around to "Slide" by Sada Baby with her newborn baby boy laying on her chest and looking around.

"And to think! Just last April Fools I 'joked' about being preggers … we manifested you little buddy!" wrote Palmer in the caption. "I love hanging with you and you just be looking crazy like a caveman. 🥹🤣😍😘 He already tired of me."

She and partner Darius Jackson announced the birth of their first child in February. "Hey Son!!!!" Palmer wrote at the time, adding: "Born during Black History Month, with a name to match! LEODIS ANDRELLTON JACKSON, welcome to the world, baby Leo."

"Darius always made me playlists when we first started dating, 'Someone' by El Debarge was a favorite. We became each other's someone and made a someone, look at God!" wrote Palmer.

Palmer first revealed her pregnancy in December as she made her hosting debut on Saturday Night Live, announcing that she's expecting her first baby with Jackson, a fitness instructor and former college football player.

"There's some rumors going around, people have been in my comments saying, 'Keke's having a baby, Keke's pregnant,' and I wanna set the record straight — I am!" Palmer exclaimed during her opening monologue, unbuttoning her long jacket to reveal her baby bump.

The Nope star previously told PEOPLE she "can't wait to hold my little one" as shared exclusive photos of her "Once Upon A Time" themed baby shower in January.

Palmer continued, "I am counting the minutes until I get to meet him and start learning about this human I helped create."

