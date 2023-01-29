Keke Palmer Cradles Her Baby Bump in Maternity Photoshoot Ahead of Son's Birth

The actress announced during her SNL hosting debut in December that she is expecting her first baby with boyfriend Darius Jackson

Published on January 29, 2023 06:10 PM
Keke Palmer Darius Jackson Maternity shoot https://www.instagram.com/p/Cn_IvkHsMBv/. Credit: Dalvin Adams
Photo: Dalvin Adams

Keke Palmer is positively glowing at the thought of her baby boy arriving soon!

On Saturday, the actress, 29, who is expecting her first baby with boyfriend Darius Jackson, shared an Instagram carousel of a recent maternity photoshoot. In the shots, she is cradling her growing bump as she smiles at the camera.

"A long time ago, in a land not so far…The King and Queen got together to play," she captioned the series.

"The play turned to love as many sunsets passed by. Now there's a prince, who's soon to arrive!" she continued, concluding with a blue heart and a praying emoji.

Keke Palmer Darius Jackson Maternity shoot https://www.instagram.com/p/Cn_IvkHsMBv/. Credit: Dalvin Adams
Dalvin Adams

Palmer's new curves were on display in a close-fitting beige ribbed maxi dress. The Nope actress also rocked a radiant makeup look and gold jewelry to set off her pregnancy glow. She further accessorized her look with tan high-heeled boots and an effortlessly messy big bun.

Jackson, who joined Palmer for some photos, coordinated his outfit with her nude color scheme. The two parents-to-be exchanged sweet gestures during their shoot: In one pic, Palmer rests her hand on her boyfriend's shoulder, while in another, he leans over to give her an affectionate kiss on the forehead.

On Saturday, Palmer celebrated her baby shower with friends and family, as seen in multiple photos and videos she posted on her Instagram Story.

Keke Palmer Darius Jackson Maternity shoot https://www.instagram.com/p/Cn_IvkHsMBv/. Credit: Dalvin Adams
Dalvin Adams

The party was fairy-tale themed, including a storybook that started with the same opening as Palmer's Instagram caption of her maternity photoshoot. She and Jackson even sat on a large white and gold throne, with the expectant mom wearing a tiara.

In December, Palmer sent the Internet into overdrive when she made her pregnancy announcement while hosting Saturday Night Live.

"There's some rumors going around, people have been in my comments saying, 'Keke's having a baby, Keke's pregnant,'" Palmer began. "And I wanna set the record straight — I am!" she proclaimed while ripping open a long jacket.

Keke Palmer Darius Jackson Maternity shoot https://www.instagram.com/p/Cn_IvkHsMBv/. Credit: Dalvin Adams
Dalvin Adams

During her appearance on The Tonight Show Wednesday, Palmer revealed to host Jimmy Fallon that she's expecting a boy. Although she did not give a due date, she discussed what zodiac sign her little one might be, giving fans a hint at when the baby will arrive.

"So my baby is either going to be a Pisces or an Aries, I'm not sure exactly," she told Fallon, suggesting that her son will make his debut in either March or April.

