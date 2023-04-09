Keke Palmer Celebrates Her Post-Pregnancy Body Changes After Baby Son Leo's Birth: 'Get Into It'

Keke Palmer is enjoying her postpartum body.

The Emmy Award winner, 29, showed off her figure in a mirror video on Instagram Friday, thanking her 6-week-old son Leodis "Leo" Andrellton for her curves before noting that she "never had" hips or boobs and "barely" had a butt before he was born.

"Last time I spoke to y'all, I was letting y'all know that my son cleared my skin up. My skin is still skinning. And now I'm about to let y'all know that he gave me something else," said Palmer. "B-b-b-body! Get into it, get into it. 'Cause period, period, period, period, period, period."

She added in the caption: "Hips? NEVER HAD EM'! Boobs? Never had em'! Booty? BARELY. Thanks son. 😭."

Palmer and partner Darius Jackson announced the birth of their first child in February. "Hey Son!!!!" Palmer wrote at the time, adding: "Born during Black History Month, with a name to match! LEODIS ANDRELLTON JACKSON, welcome to the world, baby Leo."

"Darius always made me playlists when we first started dating, 'Someone' by El Debarge was a favorite. We became each other's someone and made a someone, look at God!" wrote Palmer.

The Nope star first revealed her pregnancy in December as she made her hosting debut on Saturday Night Live, announcing that she's expecting her first baby with Jackson, a fitness instructor and former college football player.

"There's some rumors going around, people have been in my comments saying, 'Keke's having a baby, Keke's pregnant,' and I wanna set the record straight — I am!" Palmer exclaimed during her opening monologue, unbuttoning her long jacket to reveal her baby bump.

She previously told PEOPLE she couldn't "wait to hold my little one" as shared exclusive photos of her "Once Upon A Time" themed baby shower in January.

Palmer continued, "I am counting the minutes until I get to meet him and start learning about this human I helped create."