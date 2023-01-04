Keke Palmer's Boyfriend Shares Ultrasound Photo as He Thanks 2022 for 'Giving Me a Family'

Keke Palmer's boyfriend is reflecting on the couple's exciting year together.

Sharing a photo carousel on Instagram on Tuesday, Darius Jackson took the time to look back at 2022 — the year in which Palmer announced her pregnancy — writing, "To 2022, thank you for giving me a family ❤️🙏🏽."

The carousel includes pictures of Jackson, 28, on vacation with the Nope actress, scooping her up for a kiss as they enjoy a swim on their trip. Jackson also shared an ultrasound photo showing their baby's side profile.

Palmer, 29, first announced her exciting pregnancy news while making her hosting debut on Saturday Night Live last month.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

"There's some rumors going around, people have been in my comments saying, 'Keke's having a baby, Keke's pregnant,' and I wanna set the record straight — I am!" Palmer exclaimed during her opening monologue as she opened her coat to reveal her pregnant belly.

"I gotta say, though, it is bad when people on the internet spread rumors about you y'all, but it's even worse when they're correct. I mean, like, I was trying so hard to keep it on the down low, cause I got a lot of stuff going on, you know?" she continued. "But honestly this has been the biggest blessing, and I am so excited. Guys, I'm going to be a mom."

Palmer joked: "Even though some people feel a little weird about me having a baby cause I was a child actor, I just wanna say, look, I'm 29, I'm grown, I have sex, I own a home, I stormed the Capitol on January 6, you know? Things adults do."

During her SNL appearance, Jackson paid tribute to the mother of his future child on his Instagram Story, sharing a photo of Palmer at dinner with her baby bump on display. "2023 ❤️," he wrote.

Juan Ocampo/NBAE via Getty

The Emmy Award winner and mommy-to-be showed off her bare baby bump in a cute boomerang with Jackson on Christmas Eve, in which he kissed her pregnant belly. "Mom n Dad," he wrote with the clip.

The couple prepared for their holiday travel for their first Christmas as a family, as Jackson also posted their passport photos, set to Jay-Z and Beyoncé's "'03 Bonnie & Clyde."

Later, Palmer shared scenes from the couple's babymoon and noted that she can feel her little one moving as she shifts into this next phase.

"The point is, everything that's going to come is already in motion. all i have to do is enjoy," she wrote on Instagram Tuesday.

"Be grateful and reap the benefits of those that came before me, all the sacrifices, all the prayers and all the power to be intentional and at EASE."