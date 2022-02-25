"She'll hear a melody and go to the little piano and figure it out," Keith Urban said of his 11-year-old daughter Faith

Keith Urban's Daughter Faith Is Following in His Footsteps, Singer Says She 'Has a Great Musical Ear'

Like father, like daughter!

Keith Urban's daughter Faith is already following in his footsteps.

"[She] has a great musical ear," the "One Too Many" singer told ABC Audio of the 11-year-old, who he shares with wife Nicole Kidman.

"I can tell 'cause she'll hear a melody and go to the little piano and figure it out by singing it and matching the notes and stuff," he added. "She's got a good ear."

As for his and Kidman's 13-year-old daughter, Sunday Rose, she's into movies like her Oscar-nominated mom.

"Sunday, I think, has always been interested in filming and making little stories with her little iPad," Urban said. "Even when she was 5, 6 years old, she liked to film with her iPad. Kids from the neighborhood will come over for playdates, and I tell you, immediately, they will be roped into being in these mini-movies that she makes. They've got to learn their parts and everything."

Nicole Kidman, Keith Urban Credit: Jason Kempin/Getty

He continued, "It would be great if [Sunday] continues [making movies], 'cause I think she's a storyteller –– a good storyteller."

Sunday is no stranger to the big screen as she and Faith lent their voices to The Angry Birds Movie 2, released in 2019.

Last month, Kidman shared Sunday's aspiration to one day be a director.

"[It's] interesting, 'cause my daughter wants to be a director, as well," Kidman said while on The View. "She's got that eye and she's watching."

kidmankids Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman's daughters | Credit: Keith Urban/Instagram

The Little Big Lies star added that Urban and their daughters are "always a part of every decision" she makes in her career "because, obviously, the family has to come and has to support — I'm asking for them to let me go and do it and take time away from them."

And they were also her "audience" while she was preparing to play Lucille Ball for Being the Ricardos, giving constructive criticism: "I'd sit them on the couch and I'd do it and they'd be saying, 'Hey, you got a lot more work to do.' "

The actress also shared their hilarious reaction to her Best Actress Oscar nomination for her role as Ball.

"My kids, my husband and I were having breakfast, and I thought the next morning was when they were announcing the nominations, so I was not aware," she continued. "And suddenly I get a FaceTime call and my kids are like, 'Your phone's going [off] — someone's FaceTiming you, Mom.' "

"And I pick it up and they go, 'You've just been nominated for an Oscar,' " Kidman said.

The actress — who previously won an Oscar for The Hours (2002) — said she "literally started crying" when she heard the news, as "there's so much emotion attached to [the project] that I didn't realize I was carrying."