Keith Powell's Wife Jill Knox Reveals the Heartbreaking Story of Losing Their Stillborn Son

Jill Knox used Pregnancy and Infant Loss Remembrance Day to honor the son she and husband Keith Powell lost in February.

“This is the only outfit I ever selected for our Greyson,” Knox candidly captioned an image of her stillborn son’s tiny burial attire. “He was buried in this little white onesie, blue hat, booties and gloves. Wrapped in this hand knitted [blanket]. Crowned in a garland made from my and Keith’s old clothes.”

“Clutching this quote from Rumi: Goodbye are only for those who love with the eyes. For those who love with heart and soul, there is no such thing as separation. 👼🏽,” she continued.

At the beginning of her post, Knox wrote, “Today is Pregnancy and Infant Loss Remembrance Day. Thinking of all the mamas and papas out there who have lost. Sending you all love. ❤️❤️❤️”

Want all the latest pregnancy and birth announcements, plus celebrity mom blogs? Click here to get those and more in the PEOPLE Parents newsletter.

RELATED: The Sweet, Personal and Creative Way One Woman Is Using Nail Art to Honor the Baby She Lost

After their December pregnancy announcement, Powell — an actor known for his role on 30 Rock as James “Toofer” Spurlock — and Knox shared the heartbreaking news that their son had arrived stillborn on Feb. 18.

“IG and FB families: because of your support over the years, as Jill and I have gone on our fertility journey, I share with you some heartbreaking news,” Powell began in his post, sharing a photo of his wife’s hospital bracelet next to an image of a leaf bearing a drop of water. “In the last weeks of pregnancy the doctor asks constantly if you are still feeling tons of movement from your baby and if you aren’t, to call. After hearing a strong heartbeat from Baby Powell, it was hard to acknowledge that it seemed odd that he hadn’t moved much that day.”

“About 24 hours after his last noted kick Jill knew something was up and we went to the hospital early Saturday morning,” he recalled. “We assumed we were overreacting but wanted to be sure. Shortly after arrival we learned that our baby’s heart had stopped beating. It was the most devastating, surreal moment of our lives.”

“After 39 weeks and 5 days of carrying our baby boy, and after 33 hours of induced labor, Jill delivered our beautiful beautiful stillborn son,” Powell continued. “Our hearts are shattered. RIP GREYSON KNOX POWELL. Your mom and dad love you so much.”

RELATED VIDEO: Mom Honors Stillborn Daughter with Glittering Maternity Shoot for Her Rainbow Baby



Addressing the sad memory in a recent Instagram post, Powell shared an image of the couple on their wedding day along with a heartfelt tribute to his wife of five years.

“I don’t think it’s a surprise to anyone to reveal that this year has been a particularly tough one for Jill and me,” he wrote. “But the bright shining light that has shown through it all is the remarkable bond that has strengthened between us. I can’t imagine a better partner to go through these trials and tribulations with. I can’t imagine what I would have done having to had gone through this year without her.”

“To say that our love has grown through the years wouldn’t be accurate,” the actor continued. “Our love has deepened. I am a better person today than I was 5 years ago. And it’s because of the woman I married.”