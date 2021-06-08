Why Keira Knightley Wore 'Lovely' Chanel Dresses on Trampoline with Daughter During Lockdown

"It felt so important to be really happy for the kids," says Keira Knightley, who has two daughters, Edie, 6, and Delilah, who turns 2 later this year

Keira Knightley pulled out all the stops to keep her kids happy during lockdown.

Speaking with Harper's Bazaar U.K. for the magazine's July issue, on sale June 9, the Pirates of the Caribbean actress, 36, reflects on the early stages of self-isolating at home with her family during the pandemic.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Knightley - who shares girls Edie, 6, and Delilah, who turns 2 this fall, with husband James Righton - says she and her elder daughter raided her designer closet for outfits to wear on their trampoline.

"We have a trampoline in our garden, and we decided we were only allowed to wear dresses on it," the mom of two explains. "I put on red lipstick every day and every bit of Chanel that I have in my cupboard, and my daughter Edie had Chanel ribbons plaited into her hair and fairy wings."

"I thought, 'What is the point of these lovely things sitting in the wardrobe, when it feels quite apocalyptic and scary outside?' It felt so important to be really happy for the kids," adds Knightley.

Want to get the biggest stories from PEOPLE every weekday? Subscribe to our new podcast, PEOPLE Every Day, to get the essential celebrity, entertainment and human interest news stories Monday through Friday.

Keira Knightley Credit: Courtesy Harper’s Bazaar UK/ Boo George

Keira Knightley Credit: Courtesy Harper’s Bazaar UK/ Boo George

The actress said it was a "weird time" as they waited out the COVID pandemic. She added about the global health crisis, "When you're in a scenario like this, and you know there's nothing you can do but stay at home, you realize the utter frivolousness of your existence - and the utter awe for nurses."

In March 2020, Knightley told PORTER magazine about the lessons she aims to pass down to her daughters. One of those lessons: Not to limit themselves to the societal standards "that you have to feel guilty about doing well" as a woman "if it's making a man feel uncomfortable."

RELATED VIDEO: Keira Knightley Reveals What Made Her 3-Year-Old Daughter Use Her First Swear Word

"It doesn't with my husband and it didn't with my dad. But yet our society is telling us that's what it should be," she said at the time. "A lot of the time, my mum was earning more than my dad and that was never an issue. I mean, sometimes he earned more, sometimes she earned more. I was not raised to think that was anything other than normal."

When asked about keeping it real concerning the more difficult sides of motherhood as opposed to what is often portrayed on social media, Knightley told PORTER she more so believes "it's important to counter a single narrative," as opposed to moms feeling like they have to hide "the perfect side of [motherhood] because every so often you might have the perfect side of it, and you should celebrate that."