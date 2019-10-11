Keira Knightley Confirms She Gave Birth Six Weeks Ago and Talks New Baby: 'So Much Pumping'

Image zoom Keira Knightley Laomejin/ZCOOL HelloRF/REX/Shutterstock

Keira Knightley is in the thick of the newborn stage!

The actress and new mom of two, 34, sat down with BBC Breakfast‘s Louise Minchin on Friday morning to discuss peaceful protests, her latest movie role — and opened up about her baby for the first time.

“You can tell I’ve got a 6-week-old baby, can’t you?! I’m talking, but I’ve got no idea where I’m going,” Knightley jokes at one point, about losing her train of thought midway through one answer.

“This is about the third time since I gave birth that my hair has been brushed — and I didn’t brush it,” she admits. “Lovely Luke, who is my hairdresser today, he brushed it. I was in my pajamas when they got there and this is somebody else’s dress.”

“So it’s all smoke and mirrors today, which I’m super happy about, but I’ve just sort of been led here,” the actress continues. “And I’ve got six hours, so this is my workday.”

A rep for the actress did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment about the new arrival.

Want all the latest pregnancy and birth announcements, plus celebrity mom blogs? Click here to get those and more in the PEOPLE Parents newsletter.

Image zoom Keira Knightley (L) and James Righton Julien M. Hekimian/Getty

RELATED: Pregnant Keira Knightley: How Moving My Daughter from a Crib to a Bed Made My New Role “Tricky”

The Pride & Prejudice star goes on to describe her demanding pumping schedule, including that she had pumped breast milk right before she went on camera for the interview.

“And then basically, I’ve gotta get back before 6:30 because that’s the feed. It’s going to be fine, we’re going to make it,” Knightley says. “There is a bit of extra milk — which I’d love not to use, because it’s in the freezer and that can be tricky — but it is there.”

Of having to “deal with the stuff that normal moms have to deal with,” the star tells Minchin, “I definitely have to deal with pumping. Everyone has to deal with pumping — I mean, if you’re doing that and it’s working. If you want to do that and if you can do that — then yes, we’re pumping. Pumping. So much pumping.”

Image zoom Keira Knightley David Parry/Getty Images

RELATED VIDEO: Keira Knightley Says She Didn’t “Shame” Kate Middleton After Writing About Her Post-Baby Appearances

Knightley hit the red carpet for the London premiere of her new film Official Secrets — where she plays Iraq war intelligence translator Katharine Gun — on Thursday after quietly giving birth to her second child with husband James Righton.

The actress wore a white midi dress with embroidered flowers and puffy sleeves, accessorizing the look with strappy gold high heels and her shoulder-length, brunette locks styled in soft waves around her face. While at the event, the mother of two showed posed for photos and took some time to sign autographs for fans.

Back in May, Knightley showed off her baby bump in a cream-colored, sheer gown while attending a Chanel J12 cocktail party in Paris. She and Righton, who tied the knot in France in 2013, also share 4-year-old daughter Edie.