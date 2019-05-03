Keira Knightley Is Pregnant and Expecting Second Child with Husband James Righton

Keira Knightley‘s love, actually, is expanding.

The 34-year-old actress is pregnant and expecting her second child with her husband of six years, James Righton.

Stepping out at a Chanel J12 cocktail party in Paris on Thursday evening, Knightley wore a cream-colored, sheer gown that clearly showed off her growing baby bump.

The star was beaming as she held hands with Righton, 35, as they walked into the Place Vendôme outing, and was later spotted sweetly cradling her belly.

The actress has yet to publicly talk about the pregnancy and her rep did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.

The couple’s pending bundle of joy will join big sister Edie, who turns 4 in May.

Knightley tied the knot with Righton, the keyboardist for the Klaxons, in an intimate ceremony at the town hall in Mazan, France, on May 4, 2013. The two had been engaged for about a year.

“It was not a long service,” one witness told PEOPLE, “and very few people.” The ceremony was performed by the village mayor and “occurred just before noon and lasted only about 30 minutes. Keira looked beautiful. She wore a very pretty, very elegant dress.”

Knightley’s choice for her big day? A strapless tulle dress that came to her knees and a classic Chanel jacket. She skipped into the ceremony in nude flats and her hair down, crowned with daisies.

The pair welcomed daughter Edie two years later.

While she hasn’t shared any photos of her daughter and doesn’t often talk about her, The Nutcracker and the Four Realms actress has given a few glimpses into the ups and downs of her life as a mom since welcoming Edie.

“I don’t think we give women enough credit for the physical and emotional marathon they go through when becoming a mother,” she said in a January interview with Balance magazine. “I come from a place of amazing privilege. I have an incredible support system; I’ve been unbelievably lucky in my career; I can afford good childcare, and yet I still find it really f— difficult,” she added, before explaining it “doesn’t mean I don’t love my kid.”

“It’s okay to say that,” she added. “It’s just me admitting that the sleep deprivation, the hormonal changes, the shift in relationship with my partner, are all things that make me feel as if I’m failing on a daily basis.”

Knightley went on to share with the magazine that she has “to remind myself that I haven’t failed, I’m just doing what I can do, but it’s not easy.”