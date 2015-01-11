Keira Knightley Wows on the Red Carpet - Twice

Knightley has been stepping out for events since her arrival to Los Angeles on Thursday -- and her outfits are only getting better and better.

She’s got the glow!

Now that Keira Knightley is expecting her first child, the mom-to-be has managed to stay mostly out of the spotlight.

But the actress is clearly ready for awards season: She’s been stepping out for events since her arrival in Los Angeles on Thursday — and her outfits are only getting better and better. (And we’re getting more and more excited!)

For Saturday’s British Academy of Film and Television Arts tea party, Knightley, 29, arrived wearing a mustard-colored Hermès floor-length dress that showed off a hint of her blossoming baby belly, black Charlotte Olympia shoes and a matching Roger Vivier clutch.

The entire ensemble was complemented by her loose long brown locks and minimal makeup.

A day earlier, The Imitation Game star opted to keep her bump completely under wraps in a ruffled floral Erdem number, complete with a sheer panel and tied straps, and Jimmy Choo stilettos for the American Film Institute awards.

While we’re loving her flowing frocks, we’re hoping she takes a leap of fashionable faith and opts for a more fitted gown at the Golden Globes.