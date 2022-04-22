Keira Knightley Has 'a Few' Outfits to Hand Down to Her Daughters: 'They'll Get Their Hands on Them'

Keira Knightley is all about hand-me-downs.

While chatting with PEOPLE about her voiceover role in the new film Charlotte, in theaters April 22, the actress, 37, also opens up about how she plans to hand down outfits she's worn throughout her career to her two daughters — Edie, 6, and Delilah, 2 — whom she shares with husband James Righton.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"I've been working for Chanel for a very long time, and I'm very lucky that I've got some great Chanel pieces, so, at some point, I'm sure they can raid the wardrobe and get those," says Knightley.

Though she explains she doesn't "have that many sort of red carpet-y" items to pass along to her girls as "there's not much occasion to wear them," the Pirates of the Caribbean star adds of other pieces, "I do have a few and I'm sure that they'll get their hands on them at some point."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

James Righton and Keira Knightley James Righton and Keira Knightley | Credit: Dimitrios Kambouris/WireImage

Knightley often thinks about her two girls growing older and what beauty advice she will pass down to them in the coming years.

While she's a big believer in "less is more" when it comes to makeup, Knightley says her daughters, however, "will never listen to" her advice.

Want to get the biggest stories from PEOPLE every weekday? Subscribe to our new podcast, PEOPLE Every Day, to get the essential celebrity, entertainment and human interest news stories Monday through Friday.

With that in mind, the star hopes that her little ones will forge their own paths and do whatever they please with their style, as it is all part of growing up.

"I really hope that they don't listen to me when they're teenagers and they pile [makeup] on their faces and they do completely extraordinary punk-like things because that's the point of being a teenager," Knightley says with a laugh.

RELATED VIDEO: Keira Knightley Reveals What Made Her 3-Year-Old Daughter Use Her First Swear Word

Though Knightley is not on social media, she knows that her two girls may one day want to utilize those platforms. But, for the time being, she is perfectly fine with her own decision to remain offline.

"I'm so content [not being on social media]," she tells PEOPLE. "I've had little moments, I mean, not for years, of going, 'Oh yeah, I should do that' or 'I should at least do it privately.' And then I was like, 'No, I shouldn't.' "

"And what's really funny," she continues, "is obviously most of my friends are on it and all they ever talk about is how depressed it's making them. So then I'm like, 'Oh, I'm definitely not going to do that then.'"