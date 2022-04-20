Keira Knightley Says Her Daughter Is 'Completely Uninterested' in Watching Her Film Roles

Keira Knightley may be a beloved actress across the globe, but one of her biggest critics is none other than someone within her innermost circle — her daughter Edie.

While chatting with PEOPLE about her voiceover role in the new film Charlotte, in theaters Friday, the actress, 37, also opened up about her 6-year-old daughter and how she has absolutely no interest in watching her famous mother onscreen.

Noting that Edie "has not" seen any of her film roles — which range from the Pirates of the Caribbean series to Pride & Prejudice — Knightley tells PEOPLE exclusively, "She's completely uninterested."

"I did a version of The Nutcracker a couple of years ago, and she actually came on set with me to that one when she was 3, so I thought, 'Oh, this year maybe she wants to watch that?' " she continues. "[But] she said 'No.' "

"So she is completely uninterested in seeing me in any way at all on television, which is completely fair enough," Knightley adds. "I think that's very healthy."

Keira Knightley Credit: Bertrand Rindoff Petroff/Getty

Knightley shares her daughter Edie with her husband, James Righton. The couple are also parents to 2-year-old daughter Delilah.

Continuing to speak about her daughters and her film roles, Knightley tells PEOPLE that she has offered to show Edie the first Pirates of the Caribbean film given that her little one's friends have already watched it.

And though she told Edie that she is "old enough" to watch the movie, and she didn't think that she would find it to be "too scary," the Love Actually star explains, however, that Edie still remained uninterested.

"I don't know that she ever will [be interested in my film roles], and that's fine," the mother of two says with a laugh. "She's like, 'No. No. I'm fine.' "

Keira Knightley and James Righton Keira Knightley and James Righton | Credit: Julien M. Hekimian/Getty

Despite Edie's lack of interest in her mother's films, she and her sister are currently enthralled in all things Disney+, though, Knightley explains.

"Encanto is really big in our house. I mean, massive," she says. "Even my 2-year-old can sing 'We Don't Talk About Bruno,' so there's a lot of Encanto."

Watching films from Disney with her family, Knightley details, is something she loves to do, especially more recently given that she feels projects from the company have become much more inclusive.

"I love what they're doing with [these films]. ... I cannot say how amazing it is now, the variety of female characters, and how they look and their skin color, and what different cultures they're coming from," she says. "I think all of that is so brilliant and so healthy. ... I think they're coming up with some really great stuff."

Knightley's latest project is one she would love to show her two girls down the line, should their interest in her roles change. But, for now, she understands it isn't a film to show them given the mature content material.

Charlotte is an animated drama that tells the true story of Charlotte Salomon, a young German-Jewish painter who grew up in Berlin ahead of World War II. Struck by tragedy throughout her life, Salomon defies all odds to escape the horrors around her and try to live out her dreams, before she is murdered in Auschwitz by the Nazis.

Noting that the story is "definitely not" something she would share with her daughters until "they're a little bit older," Knightley says it remains an important tale for all others to watch. "I think, just as an artist, her work should be celebrated a lot more than it is," she tells PEOPLE.

"I mean, I think that it would be great to have as many great female artists out there, and I think she's definitely one of them," Knightley adds. "I think what she managed to achieve and the extraordinary way she did it is incredibly inspiring."