Pregnant Keira Knightley: How Moving My Daughter from a Crib to a Bed Made My New Role 'Tricky'

Keira Knightley and husband James Righton, who are preparing to welcome their second child, became first-time parents to daughter Edie in May 2015

By Jen Juneau
August 22, 2019 03:46 PM

Keira Knightley knows that the balance of work and parenthood can be a challenging one — especially when you have to step into a completely different character.

The actress, 34, recently chatted with the New York Post‘s Page Six about her new role as real-life intelligence translator Katharine Gun in the upcoming political thriller Official Secrets, revealing that filming while getting her now-4-year-old daughter Edie into a new bedtime routine wasn’t exactly the ideal combination.

“Any actresses out there, do not move the child from the [crib] to the bed when you’re just about to play a lead role in a film that has a lot of words in it because remembering them is quite tricky,” she joked.

Julien M. Hekimian/Getty Images for Chanel

The soon-to-be mother of two admitted to the outlet that she “felt very on edge, but for different reasons” during production — so she “used it all,” Knightley said.

Want all the latest pregnancy and birth announcements, plus celebrity mom blogs? Click here to get those and more in the PEOPLE Parents newsletter.

Keira Knightley in Official Secrets
Nick Wall

RELATED: She Sleeps! Hilary Duff Celebrates Daughter’s 11-Hour Stretch After Working with Specialist

The pregnant star doesn’t talk about her daughter very often, but opened up in a March interview on Live with Kelly and Ryan about Edie’s favorite show at the time.

“We seem to have gotten out of that [threenager phase] and now she’s into PAW Patrol,” Knightley told Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest with a pained look on her face.

It’s the theme song that the former Pirates of the Caribbean and Love Actually star can’t stand — but as with many children, the show always seems to suck her daughter in.

“It’s like The Matrix, like you plug her in and she’s just there,” Knightley quipped. “But it’s so annoying, the theme tune, and it’s only about seven minutes or something so the theme tune happens a lot.”

Keira Knightley (L) and James Righton
Julien M. Hekimian/Getty

RELATED VIDEO: Keira Knightley Reveals What Made Her 3-Year-Old Daughter Use Her First Swear Word

News of Knightley and husband James Righton‘s second child on the way came in early May, when the actress stepped out in Paris wearing a cream-colored, sheer gown that clearly showed off her growing baby bump.

The star was beaming as she held hands with Righton, 35, as they walked into the Place Vendôme outing, and was later spotted sweetly cradling her belly.

Knightley has yet to publicly talk about the pregnancy, and her rep did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment at the time.

Official Secrets hits theaters on Aug. 30.

Advertisement

Popular in Parents

All Topics in Parents

EDIT POST

Manage Push Notifications

If you have opted in for our browser push notifications, and you would like to opt-out, please refer to the following instructions depending on your device and browser. For turning notifications on or off on Google Chrome and Android click here, for Firefox click here, for Safari click here and for Microsoft's Edge click here.