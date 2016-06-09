"I don't know if Ward is just growing so fast or teething or what, but we don't get any sleep," Kelley tells PEOPLE

Keifer Thompson Jokes Charles Kelley Looks Like a 'New Dad' Who Is 'Not Sleeping'

Even celebrities aren’t free of the wrath of sleepless newborns.

“We don’t sleep,” Lady Antebellum‘s Charles Kelley told PEOPLE Wednesday night on the red carpet at the CMT Awards. “I don’t know if Ward is just growing so fast or teething or what, but we don’t get any sleep.”

The Grammy-nominated artist, 34 — who welcomed his first child, son Ward Charles, in February — admits that the new lifestyle has been hardest on his wife Cassie, who stays up with their baby boy throughout the night for feedings.

“By the time 6:30 a.m. rolls around, she’s ready for a break,” he says, “which I’m not used to — I’m used to sleeping until 10 a.m.! It’s a different world, man.”

But some country-artist parents are luckier than others. Shawna Thompson of Thompson Square gave birth to son Rigney Cooper two weeks before Ward’s birth, and she and husband Keifer have had a completely different experience.

“We went back on the road about a month ago, and he’s took to it really well,” Shawna says. “He’s sleeping on the bus.”

Adds Keifer, “We put him in there, and the bus starts rolling and he’s out. It’s wonderful.”

How does his pal Kelley feel about this?

“They hate us,” Keifer jokes. “You can look at Charles and just tell he’s a new dad and not sleeping. Poor man!”

Like Cooper, Ward has also become a mini jet-setter, having been on 13 flights to meet up with his dad on The Driver tour. An avid golfer, Kelley already has grand plans for his son to follow suit.

“You can tell he wants to stand and walk and move,” he says. “So many people have come over and said, ‘I’ve never seen a baby at this age already show signs of standing up, holding himself up.’ He’s got a lot of strength in his arms, so we’ll see.”

Cassie says that everything about becoming a parent has been “surprising.”

“You know how it’s going to change your life, but even knowing that going into it, you really have no clue,” the new mom says.

Kelley adds, “When I’m on the road, I cannot wait to get home and just see him and be around him, even though I know it’s going to be exhausting. The three of us together are just this new family unit. It’s turned into a different life — it’s so much fun.”