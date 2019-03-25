Kehlani Welcomes Daughter Adeya Nomi During an 'Unmedicated Home Birth' in Singer's Bathroom

Kehlani‘s baby girl is officially here!

The “Gangsta” singer, 23, and her partner, guitarist Javie Young-White, welcomed their first child, daughter Adeya Nomi over the weekend, Kehlani announced in an Instagram post on Monday.

The baby girl arrived via an “unmedicated homebirth” in Kehlani’s bathroom, the star said, adding that she would not be posting for a bit while she recuperates from the delivery and spends time with her family.

“this weekend our angel arrived healthy & perfect in every way in our bathroom at home,” Kehlani wrote alongside a photo of what appears to be a baby blanket. “unmedicated homebirth was the absolute hardest yet most powerful thing i’ve ever done.”

“thankful beyond words. in love beyond comparison,” she added. “refraining from posting to be [with] family and rest, we just wanted to say thank you to everyone who sent well wishes, love, and support in all forms while waiting & working to bring Adeya earthside.”

Kehlani Gregg DeGuire/WireImage

Leading up to the delivery, Kehlani shared her preparation for a natural birth with guidance and care from Partera Midwifery. She expressed her excitement for the “extreme pain” and “completely surrendering to the entire process.”

“I felt so cared for, heard, seen, and safe. received so many forms of blessings, so many forms of prayer, so many forms of love. i love this love,” she told followers on Instagram.

“Thank you Sumi & Andrea my beautiful, ever knowing, magical midwives,” Kehlani added.

Kehlani first announced her pregnancy in October in a since-deleted post on Instagram, showing off her four-month baby bump in a knit bikini top, and sharing her excitement over the baby on the way.

“If you know me, you know I’ve dreamt about motherhood since i was very young. when asked what my goals are, it’s always the idea of a big healthy happy family & whatever comes along is a plus,” she wrote in the post.

“I am so honored to be given this gift by spirit, creator, and an amazing partner whom i trust with my body and life after a very traumatic experience that had me afraid of interacting with men as a whole for what i was sure would be forever (i’ll tell that story when it’s time),” she added.

$ha/Kehlani/Instagram

She later revealed the identity of her partner and baby’s father in an interview on Nicki Minaj‘s Queen Radio that same month, Essence reported.

In an Instagram post late January, Young-White shared a picture with Kehlani from their baby shower, showing him beaming and cradling her growing belly.

“We already know your name, we writing hooks about you, if anybody wanna talk, we getting booked about you,” wrote the then-dad-to-be.

Before announcing the pregnancy on social media, Kehlani opened up about her sexual orientation and identifying as queer.

After revealing she was expecting a baby, she also shared with Minaj that Young-White identified as bisexual, saying that helped their relationship blossom.

“He really understands my queerness and my fluidity, and I really understand his,” she explained. “It’s very awesome to be understood.”