Kehlani Is Pregnant! Singer Shows Off Baby Bump and Confirms She's Expecting a Daughter

Kehlani is done keeping this secret!

On Friday, the singer, 23, broke some big news to her fans, revealing that she’s four months pregnant.

“I’ve always been very open with you all about my personal adventures & accomplishments… this was the HARDEST to hide,” she wrote alongside a series of smiling shots in which she showed off her growing baby bump in a floral print bikini top and low-waisted pants.

“If you know me, you know i’ve dreamt about motherhood since i was very young. when asked what my goals are, it’s always the idea of a big healthy happy family & whatever comes along is a plus,” the “Honey” singer continued.

“I am so honored to be given this gift by spirit, creator, and an amazing partner whom i trust with my body and life after a very traumatic experience that had me afraid of interacting with men as a whole for what i was sure would be forever (i’ll tell that story when it’s time),” she wrote, without explicitly revealing the identify of her child’s father.

Kehlani went on to offer up some sweet words to her daughter on the way.

“I knew sharing something so personal and precious could bring stress into my world but there isn’t a word anyone would say my way that could take away from this. Dearest little girl, i am so proud to be your mommy,” she wrote. “I cannot wait to meet you, i know you will be 50,000 times more special than i can even imagine at this moment.”

Continuing, she added, “I am happy to document this journey and feel the freedom any pregnant person should. i’m looking forward to sharing my little world with you all… my partnership with my very best friend, our journey of conception, my choice for a natural home birth with my AMAZING midwives at @parteramidwifery and eventually… the little pumpkin! i am now a HOME. 4 months and counting with you, angel of mine. SHE DONT WANNN HIDE NO MO 🌸🦋😍 we’re so ready for you mija!”

Kehlani also shared the happy news on Twitter, writing, “I have a daughter. me. i. me! kehlani! i have a mini on the way. my partner is my best friend and quite frankly the only man on earth i trust. we are SO READY FOR U MIJA!!!!!!!!!”

“the decision to share this with the world was a tough one, but i really want to experience the freedom and joy any normal pregnant person feels. i don’t want to hide. i want to walk around belly out everywhere. ME AND MY SHORTY OUT HERE!” she added in a separate Tweet.

i have a daughter. me. i. me! kehlani! i have a mini on the way. my partner is my best friend and quite frankly the only man on earth i trust. we are SO READY FOR U MIJA!!!!!!!!! 😍😍😍😍😍😍😍 — Kehlani (@Kehlani) October 12, 2018

the decision to share this with the world was a tough one, but i really want to experience the freedom and joy any normal pregnant person feels. i don’t want to hide. i want to walk around belly out everywhere. ME AND MY SHORTY OUT HERE! — Kehlani (@Kehlani) October 12, 2018

Likely addressing some confused comments, she went on to add: “imagine thinking queer means lesbian and either means unable to have babies ”

Kehlani Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty

Earlier this year, the “Honey” singer revealed that she identifies as queer, in a series of now-deleted tweets.

“cuz I keep geddin asked… I’m queer. Not bi, not straight. I’m attracted to women, men, REALLY attracted to queer men, non binary people, intersex people, trans people. lil poly pansexual papa hello good morning. Does that answer your questions?” she wrote in April.

She continued in a second tweet, “and since we on that… I’m the LEAST attracted to straight men, y’all really adorable sometimes tho. Bisexual men really are little gifts from god tho.”

Days later, she explained why she deleted the messages. “My identifying as queer wasn’t the issue, it was the singling out of trans & intersex which sounded transphobic, ignorant and to some, sounding like festishization. which is completely wrong, not my intention, and something to say sorry about,” she wrote.

Kehlani previously dated Boston Celtics player Kyrie Irving. In March 2016, the singer shared a now-deleted Instagram post in which she revealed she had been hospitalized following a suicide attempt.

“Today I wanted to leave this earth,” she captioned a photo of an IV in her arm as she rested in a hospital bed. “[I’m] being completely selfish for once.”

“Never thought I’d get to such a low point,” Kehlani penned. “But.. Don’t believe the blogs you read .. No one was cheated on and I’m not a bad person… Everyone is hurt and everyone is in a place of misunderstanding.”