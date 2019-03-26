New Mom Kehlani Responds to Critics of Home Birth: I Don't Want to 'Shame Another's' Experience

Kehlani is setting the record straight about her home-birth experience.

The new mom, who welcomed daughter Adeya Nomi over the weekend, tweeted Tuesday morning following her Monday birth announcement that it wasn’t her intention to use her “experience to shame another’s.”

“All birth is extremely hard and transformative,” wrote the singer, 23. “Homebirth is a medical decision as is hospital birth, all birth is mind blowing & powerful.”

“Using my experience to shame another’s isnt what i want,” Kehlani continued. “Power to anyone who brings life forth, it’s a next level journey whichever way 🧡”

$ha/Kehlani/Instagram

In a separate post, she joked of the difficulty of childbirth, “I hope everyone knows no one can tell me S— after that because LORD … 😂😂😂 next level, no words! ✨”

Kehlani Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty

Baby Adeya arrived to Kehlani and her partner, guitarist Javie Young-White, via an “unmedicated homebirth” in Kehlani’s bathroom, the star revealed on Monday, adding that she would not be posting for a bit while she recuperates from the delivery and spends time with her family.

“This weekend our angel arrived healthy & perfect in every way in our bathroom at home,”she wrote alongside a photo of what appeared to be a baby blanket. “Unmedicated homebirth was the absolute hardest yet most powerful thing i’ve ever done.”

“Thankful beyond words. in love beyond comparison,” Kehlani added. “Refraining from posting to be [with] family and rest, we just wanted to say thank you to everyone who sent well wishes, love, and support in all forms while waiting & working to bring Adeya earthside.”

Young-White shared the same image to his Instagram account alongside a lengthy caption about his baby girl’s arrival, writing on Twitter, “Kehlani gave birth at home standing up, unmedicated, into my arms as we spoke [Adeya’s] 1st words to her.”

“The most beautiful moment of my life,” he continued. “These two are my reason & resolve. We are enjoying each other & our health, resting & surrendering to love. My heart is full. 💚”

“We’ll be spending the next few weeks resting & falling deeper in love with each other,” the new dad continued on Instagram. “Thank you to all of you sending uplifting & expansive energy our way, not a drop goes wasted.”