Kehlani Says Being a Mom 'Made Me This Insane Sex Symbol' as She Shares Plans to Become a Doula

Kehlani is loving motherhood.

In an interview with Playboy published on Tuesday, the 25-year-old singer opened up about how her perspective has changed since welcoming 22-month-old daughter Adeya Nomi, sharing that "being a mom doesn't make you less sexy."

"I think being a mom is the sexiest thing ever," she said. "I literally think something happened to me when I became a mom. I just became sexier."

According to the star, she "was this little quirky person before, just this little quirky, not super in touch with themselves, super tomboy person before" giving birth.

Image zoom Kehlani | Credit: Brianna Alysse/Playboy

"And then I became this mom. And all of a sudden, I got these mom hips. And I got this mom sensuality and grown woman attitude, and just this in-touch-ness with my body that I had never had before," Kehlani continued. "Because you really f------ get to know your body when you birth. And when you get pregnant, you become a f------ universe and a portal. So I think motherhood has made me this insane sex symbol even to myself."

The "Gangsta" songstress is now hoping to help others on their journey to motherhood by becoming a certified doula.

"I'm currently looking for a doula certification program. The one I'm waiting for is closed until the spring," she shared. "I'm really anxious to take it, and I'm trying to figure out how to navigate wanting to become a full-spectrum doula while being an R&B singer — or a singer in general."

Image zoom Kehlani | Credit: Brianna Alysse/Playboy

Kehlani spoke about wanting to become a doula in 2019, just months before welcoming her daughter. When asked about the impending arrival of her baby girl on Zane Lowe's World Record, Kehlani said, "I'm really excited to experience that, just because I've always been interested in the birth process my whole life."

"If I had enough free time and I wasn't wrapped up in music, I'd probably be a doula or something," she continued.

"But just to feel what the surrender feels like — completely surrendering to the entire process of being in extreme pain, but also extreme beauty, it's very ceremonial for me. So I'm really excited for that."

Kehlani welcomed Adeya — whom she shares with guitarist Javie Young-White — in her "bathroom at home" in March 2019, according to a since-deleted Instagram post from the singer.