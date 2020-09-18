Malika Haqq Says Son's Father O.T. Genasis 'Doesn't Do Stuff Like' Putting Cribs Together

On Thursday's season 19 premiere of Keeping Up with the Kardashians, Malika Haqq chats with Khloe Kardashian about co-parenting plans with ex O.T. Genasis

Malika Haqq has opened up about some of the struggles between herself and ex O.T. Genasis before the arrival of their now-6-month-old son, Ace.

On Thursday's season 19 premiere episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians, a then-pregnant Malika, 37, gave best friend Khloé Kardashian a tour of her newly purchased first home and revealed that while she wanted to put her son's nursery together "sooner rather than later," she was struggling with apathy from Genasis' end.

"When I talk to my son's father, he goes, 'Oh, we have time for that.' That's his answer to everything," Malika told Kardashian, 36. "I'm like, 'Good to know you're not going to be any f---ing help.' "

"I literally can't sleep. My angst is not a joke," she continued. "So I guess I need to get a handyman here to ... put his crib together, 'cause his dad doesn't do stuff like that."

In a confessional, Malika revealed that she and Genasis, 33, "dated for two and a half years, but we're just in two different places in our lives and I decided that it was better for me to not stay in the relationship because it was just getting harder and harder."

Image zoom Malika Haqq and son Ace Malika Haqq/Instagram

Image zoom Khloé Kardashian and Malika Haqq Rich Fury/Getty

Later in the episode, Malika broke down in tears when discussing her baby shower while on the phone with Kardashian and twin sister Khadijah Haqq, saying that she was starting to feel like the celebration wasn't about her, but rather everyone else, before hanging up.

After calling her "stressed out" pal back to try and smooth things over, Kardashian said in a confessional, "I know that Malika bursting into tears has nothing to do with Khadijah or myself. We can imagine that it has something to do with O.T. It's something deeper than us."

"I definitely empathize with her," added Kardashian, who experienced her own relationship issues with Tristan Thompson after he allegedly cheated on her in 2018 when she was pregnant with their daughter True. "I just want her to always feel reassured that I'm there for her."

Image zoom Malika Haqq and O.T. Genasis Malika Haqq/Instagram

Nonetheless, Malika's big day came together nicely, as Kardashian treated her to a lavish bear-themed baby shower in February. During the party, Malika delivered an emotional speech, thanking her support system and revealing the identity of her child's father.

"I'm incredibly thankful to Odis Flores for my little boy," the then-mom-to-be said of her ex-boyfriend.

The rapper also confirmed the news on Instagram, sharing a photo from the shower. "My son on da way … Give me a baby name now … GO!!!" Genasis wrote to accompany the shot that showed him pointing toward the camera, with the words "Malika's having a baby!" written above his head.