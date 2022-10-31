Koa James is already his dad's biggest fan!

On Sunday, Kealia Watt shared an adorable picture of her and husband JJ Watt's newborn son Koa marking his "first game day" as JJ's NFL team, the Arizona Cardinals, played against the Minnesota Vikings in an away game.

In the cute snap on Kealia's Instagram Story, the new mom, 30, cradles her baby boy as he sports a red Cardinals onesie with JJ's name and jersey number on the back. He also wears a black beanie as he rests his head against Kealia's chest.

"Koa's first game day ❤️ Let's go daddy!!! @jjwatt," Kealia wrote, thanking fellow new parents Zach Ertz and Julie Ertz for Koa's onesie.

JJ, 33, also posted an adorable tribute to his baby boy on his Instagram, showing off a pair of his football cleats printed with Koa's name, date of birth and baby footprints. "Purpose," he captioned the picture.

L: Caption . PHOTO: Kealia Ohai Watt/Instagram R: Caption . PHOTO: JJ Watt/Instagram

The Cardinals defensive end and his soccer pro wife announced the birth of baby Koa in a joint Instagram post earlier this month.

"Love and happiness have reached heights we never even knew existed. Koa James Watt 10.23.22," they captioned a picture of the smiling couple with their newborn in the hospital.

The pair first announced their exciting pregnancy news in posts on their respective Instagram pages in June.

The football player and 2012 FIFA U-20 Women's World Cup champ shared photos featuring Kealia cradling her bump under a brown bodycon dress.

"Could not be more excited. ❤️💙," JJ wrote, while Kealia noted in her post that she was due in October.

JJ and Kealia tied the knot on Valentine's Day weekend of 2020 in the Bahamas.