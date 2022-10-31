JJ and Kealia Watt's Baby Boy Koa Celebrates 'First Game Day' in Cute Photo: 'Let's Go Daddy!'

The couple welcomed their baby boy, Koa James Watt, on Oct. 23

By
Georgia Slater
Georgia Slater

Georgia Slater is a writer/reporter on the Parents team at PEOPLE. She began at the brand in 2018 as an editorial intern and later returned as an intern on the Food team. Upon graduating from the University of Maryland in 2019, Georgia worked as an entertainment intern at USA Today before coming back to PEOPLE as a digital news writer. In April 2021, she began her role as a Parents writer/reporter.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on October 31, 2022 01:08 PM
J.J. Watt, Kealia Ohai Watt baby Koa
Photo: JJ Watt/Instagram, Aaron Davidson/Getty

Koa James is already his dad's biggest fan!

On Sunday, Kealia Watt shared an adorable picture of her and husband JJ Watt's newborn son Koa marking his "first game day" as JJ's NFL team, the Arizona Cardinals, played against the Minnesota Vikings in an away game.

In the cute snap on Kealia's Instagram Story, the new mom, 30, cradles her baby boy as he sports a red Cardinals onesie with JJ's name and jersey number on the back. He also wears a black beanie as he rests his head against Kealia's chest.

"Koa's first game day ❤️ Let's go daddy!!! @jjwatt," Kealia wrote, thanking fellow new parents Zach Ertz and Julie Ertz for Koa's onesie.

JJ, 33, also posted an adorable tribute to his baby boy on his Instagram, showing off a pair of his football cleats printed with Koa's name, date of birth and baby footprints. "Purpose," he captioned the picture.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

L: Caption . PHOTO: Kealia Ohai Watt/Instagram
R: Caption . PHOTO: JJ Watt/Instagram

The Cardinals defensive end and his soccer pro wife announced the birth of baby Koa in a joint Instagram post earlier this month.

"Love and happiness have reached heights we never even knew existed. Koa James Watt 10.23.22," they captioned a picture of the smiling couple with their newborn in the hospital.

The pair first announced their exciting pregnancy news in posts on their respective Instagram pages in June.

The football player and 2012 FIFA U-20 Women's World Cup champ shared photos featuring Kealia cradling her bump under a brown bodycon dress.

"Could not be more excited. ❤️💙," JJ wrote, while Kealia noted in her post that she was due in October.

JJ and Kealia tied the knot on Valentine's Day weekend of 2020 in the Bahamas.

Related Articles
JJ Watt and Kealia Watt Welcome Their First Baby
JJ Watt and Kealia Watt Welcome Their First Baby Together, Son Koa James: 'Love and Happiness'
J.J. Watt and Kealia Watt
Pregnant Kealia Watt Poses with JJ Watt and His Family at Brother TJ's Wedding
JJ Watt and his wife Kealia Watt
Pregnant Kealia Watt Visits Husband JJ Watt at NFL Training Camp — See the Cute Picture!
JJ Watt and Pregnant Wife Kealia Enjoy A Tropical Beach Babymoon
JJ Watt and Pregnant Wife Kealia Enjoy Beach Vacation Ahead of Welcoming First Baby This Fall
Kealia Ohai Watt
Pregnant Kealia Watt Puts Baby Bump on Display While Out Golfing with Husband JJ Watt: Photos
Zach Ertz and Julie Ertz attend The 2018 ESPYS at Microsoft Theater on July 18, 2018 in Los Angeles, California
Zach Ertz and Julie Ertz's Relationship Timeline
Kealia Ohai and J. J. Watt attend the NFL Honors at University of Minnesota on February 3, 2018 in Minneapolis, MinnesotaKealia Ohai and J. J. Watt attend the NFL Honors at University of Minnesota on February 3, 2018 in Minneapolis, Minnesota
JJ Watt and Kealia Ohai Watt's Relationship Timeline
Tessa Hilton
Tessa Hilton Shares Sweet New Photo of Baby Boy Caspian: 'My Little Prince'
GLENDALE, ARIZONA - OCTOBER 24: Defensive end J.J. Watt #99 of the Arizona Cardinals on the field during the NFL game at State Farm Stadium on October 24, 2021 in Glendale, Arizona. The Cardinals defeated the Texans 31-5. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)
J.J. Watt Reveals He Had Heart 'Shocked Back Into Rhythm' Thursday, Says 'I'm Playing Today'
Jensen and Danneel Ackels with their kids
Jensen Ackles' 3 Kids: Everything to Know
JJ Watt pregnancy announcement https://www.instagram.com/p/CeUH_oGvGWJ/
JJ Watt and Wife Kealia Expecting First Baby Together: 'Could Not Be More Excited'
JJ Watt Says He Felt 'Like a Wimp' After Finding a Snake in the Bathroom of His Arizona Home; Long-nosed Snake
JJ Watt Says He Felt 'Like a Wimp' After Finding a Baby Snake in His Arizona Home Bathroom
https://www.instagram.com/p/CfPeziuPqds/ hed: JJ Watt shows off his extremely ripped ‘dad bod’ as he works back from an injury
JJ Watt Shows Off His Extremely Ripped 'Dad Bod' as He Works Back from an Injury
Pregnant Brittany Mahomes Celebrates Game Day Fashion
Pregnant Brittany Mahomes Celebrates 'Football Is Back' By Sharing Her and Sterling's Outfits
Pregnant Brittany Mahomes Brings Daughter Sterling on Field to Surprise Patrick Mahomes
Pregnant Brittany Mahomes Brings Daughter on NFL Field for First Time to Surprise Patrick Mahomes
Zach Ertz Julie Ertz baby madden
Zach Ertz and Julie Ertz Announce the Birth of Their Baby Boy: 'How Blessed We Are'