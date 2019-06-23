Kayla Rae Reid Candidly Opens Up About Her Post-Baby Body: I Don't 'Bounce Back Effortlessly'

Kayla Rae Reid is being candid about her post-baby journey.

Sharing a mirror selfie, which was taken three days after she welcomed her second child with husband Ryan Lochte, daughter Liv Rae, the former Playboy model, 27, revealed that while she had initially planned on tracking her progress privately, but ultimately she “changed” her mind.

“I took this photo 3 days postpartum. No makeup, greasy hair and engorged boobs,” she wrote on Sunday. “I was going to keep this photo personal to track my own progress. (or else I would have at least put a little make up on 🤪) BUT whatever, I changed my mind.”

Reid, who had previously revealed that she’d gained a total of 50 lbs. during her second pregnancy went on to share that she’s never been one of those women who has an easy time bouncing back.

“My body has always been a major factor for work for me. It has always been a ‘job’ to remain in shape and that’s what has always kept me motivated. Having kids has had to make me work twice as hard because I am truly just not one of the people to ‘bounce back’ effortlessly,” she wrote, adding that she faced similar difficulties after the birth of their first child, 2-year-old son Caiden Zane.

“With Caiden I gained about the exact same weight (50ish pounds). I remember I went to the mall when Caiden was about 1-2 months old and was asked by the lady at the cashier ‘when are you due?’ ” the new mom remarked. “I had to work my ass off to feel like I had MY body back. (And that’s okay).”

The mother of two went on to share that she hoped her being candid would help give others “the encouragement or motivation you need to feel best in YOUR skin.”

“Although I really could care less about my body at this moment because my main concern is feeding my child, I know that my body will ALWAYS ‘come back’ based on the effort and TLC I put into it. I love hard work and a challenge, this photo is that to me!” she wrote, adding that she didn’t “think there is anything wrong with having the desire to look good!”

The mom of two added, “For me, it’s about genuinely loving yourself and feeling YOUR best and healthy self internally and externally. Hard work is always worth it. I am confident that when I am ready to put in the work, my body will reciprocate my efforts! I am proud of what my body is capable of! Every postpartum journey is different and should be celebrated for creating LIFE!!!”

Reid first showed off her postpartum figure just one day after the couple welcomed their baby girl.

“Postpartum day one (I will leave the TMI stuff to myself),” she joked, sharing a mirror photo of herself wearing nothing but a white bra and stretchy white underwear, while Lochte, 34, could be seen lounging in a bed in the background.

The new mom went on to share that she was still “swollen,” had “Depends diapers” on and that her “cellulite and stretch marks have tripled.”

The couple announced the birth of their daughter on June 17.

“Miracle #2 witnessed. She is perfect in every way!” the professional swimmer captioned a sweet photograph of himself and son Caden introducing the newborn.

“Liv Rae Lochte you’re so sweet and so beautiful,” Reid added alongside a sweet slideshow of the family’s adorable new addition. “Seeing Caiden’s reaction was an absolute cherry on top. Birth is hard, rewarding and amazing!! Our bodies are truly incredible.”