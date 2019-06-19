Kayla Rae Reid Shows Off Post-Baby Body 'Cellulite and Stretch Marks' One Day After Giving Birth

Image zoom Kayla Rae Reid Kayla Rae Reid/Instagram

Kayla Rae Reid isn’t shying away from showing the realities of a woman’s body right after childbirth.

One day after delivering her second child with husband Ryan Lochte on Monday, daughter Liv Rae, the model showed off her postpartum figure on her Instagram Story and revealed that she had gained a total of 50 lbs. in her pregnancy, going from 126 to 176 lbs.

“Postpartum day one (I will leave the TMI stuff to myself),” joked Reid, 27, sharing a mirror photograph of herself wearing nothing but a white bra and stretchy white underwear, a towel wrapped around her hair. Lochte, 34, could be seen lounging in a bed in the background, playing a video game.

The new mother of two went on to share in the Tuesday post that she had washed her hair, was still “swollen” and was wearing “Depends diapers,” as well as that her “cellulite and stretch marks have tripled.”

Want all the latest pregnancy and birth announcements, plus celebrity mom blogs? Click here to get those and more in the PEOPLE Parents newsletter.

RELATED: Jessica Simpson Gives a Post-Pregnancy Update on Her Once-Swollen Feet: “I Spy … My Ankles!”

The couple announced the birth of their daughter on Monday, sharing her first photos on Instagram that same day. Baby Liv was born at 10:20 a.m., weighing 7 lbs., 8 oz., and measuring 20 inches long.

Making the family a foursome, Liv joins her parents and proud big brother Caiden Zane, 2.

“Miracle #2 witnessed. She is perfect in every way!” the professional swimmer captioned a sweet photograph of himself, Liv and Caiden, introducing the newborn.

“Liv Rae Lochte you’re so sweet and so beautiful,” Reid wrote alongside a snapshot gallery of the family’s adorable new addition. “Seeing Caiden’s reaction was an absolute cherry on top. Birth is hard, rewarding and amazing!! Our bodies are truly incredible.”

RELATED VIDEO: Ryan Lochte Is Ready for His Fresh Start: “I Can’t Wait to Be a Dad”

A follow-up image posted hours before Reid’s mirror selfie showed her newborn daughter sound asleep, looking precious in a pink onesie and white bow headband as she rested atop a cushy white surface.

“Baby girl is home ❤️ thank you so much to EVERYONE for all the sweet messages and congratulations!!!!!!!!” the former Playboy model captioned the cute photograph.

Lochte and Reid wed at their Florida home in January 2018 and again in a more lavish California celebration in September. They announced they were expecting their second child on Instagram in late November.