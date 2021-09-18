Kaya Scodelario Announces She's Pregnant with 2nd Child with Husband Benjamin Walker: 'Very Happy Obviously'

“I tried to set up one of those beautiful pregnancy reveal pictures,” Kaya Scodelario remarked as she shared a casual selfie debuting her baby bump

Benjamin Walker and Kaya Scodelario attend the Henley Festival 2021 as guests of Audi on September 17, 2021 in Henley-on-Thames, England.

Kaya Scodelario and Benjamin Walker are expecting another baby!

The Maze Runner star, 29, shared a selfie early Saturday as she cradled her pregnancy bump while in a tropical printed dress.

"I tried to set up one of those beautiful pregnancy reveal pictures with the meadow and the golden sunset and the hay and the puppy's and the perfectly put together BoHo outfit & flowing natural hair with baby chicks nesting in it but then I realised that IM WAY TOO tired, achey and lazy right now," she said in her announcement.

"So here's me pulling an awkward face in the mirror whilst wearing makeup for the first time in 6 months instead," Scodelario continued.

"We are very happy obviously," the Skins actress said, adding, "but mostly super tired."

Scodelario and Walker, 39, met in 2014 while filming The Moon and The Sun and got married a year later. They are also parents to a four-year-old boy whose name they've never disclosed publicly.

The pair also attended Henley Festival 2021 on Friday night where they posed with the actress' baby bump on display.

The soon-to-be mother of two was wearing the same dress she had on for her pregnancy announcement and Walker opted for a classic black suit and a bowtie as they posed for photos.

The Spinning Out actress has previously discussed the impact being a mother has had on her career, noting that she's "pickier" about what roles she selects.

"When I first started out I was just looking for employment, I just wanted to work," Scodelario told the Evening Standard in 2018. "I just loved doing this and I never thought I'd have the opportunity to do it and I still feel so lucky that I can. Every role that comes my way I'm just so excited about."