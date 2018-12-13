Baby Boy on the Way for MSNBC Live's Katy Tur

Jen Juneau
December 13, 2018 04:15 PM

Breaking news: Katy Tur is pregnant!

The MSNBC Live anchor, 35, is expecting a baby boy with her husband, author and CBS news correspondent Tony Dokoupil, she revealed on her show Thursday afternoon.

“That will do it for me this hour, except it won’t because I have a little bit of other news to show you,” said Tur before signing off.

“A lot of you eagle-eyed folks out there have noticed so here it is. Roll the tape,” she continued.

Immediately, a video of Tur’s ultrasound began to play, showing her unborn son from the side.

“I have a baby in my belly, officially,” she continued. “I’m tired of the tweets asking so I’m going to announce it. That is my little guy. He’s due in April. Now I’m gonna cry.”

She then handed anchoring duties over to colleague Kasie Hunt, who joked, “Can I be honorary Aunt Kasie, please?”

“Yes, you totally can!” replied the mom-to-be, wiping away tears of joy over the announcement.

Hunt took to Twitter to express her excitement over the news, retweeting the video of Tur’s announcement and writing, “YAY!” in one post and, in another, “Congratulations @KatyTurNBC can’t wait to meet the little one! 😍”

“Hell yes! Congrats!” chimed in All In host Chris Hayes while NBC News Capitol Hill producer Alex Moe wrote, “So excited for @KatyTurNBC + @tonydokoupil on their growing family!!!! Their little baby boy arrives in April. YAY!”

