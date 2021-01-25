MSNBC Live's Katy Tur and Husband Tony Dokoupil Expecting Second Child Together, a Daughter

Baby girl will join the couple's 21-month-old son Teddy, as well as Tony Dokoupil's two children from a previous marriage

There's a daughter on the way for Katy Tur!

The MSNBC Live anchor, 37, is expecting her second child with her husband, CBS This Morning co-anchor Tony Dokoupil, a source close to the couple confirms to PEOPLE.

The source adds that the baby girl — who will join the couple's 21-month-old son Theodore, a.k.a. "Teddy," as well as Dokoupil's two children from a previous marriage — is due in the middle of May.

The insider adds that Tur and Dokoupil, 40, "wanted to try again" for another child and "were fortunate" to find out late last summer that they are expecting.

They're also "knocking around some names" for their little one on the way, "but [have] nothing definitive yet."

As for the mom-to-be, she's feeling "a little tired" but good overall. Says the source, "Katy has been craving pickle chips and enjoying root-beer floats in bed!"

Tur, who wed Dokoupil in October 2017, opened up five months after giving birth to son Teddy about the importance of parental leave.

During a "One More Thing" segment on her first day back from maternity leave in September 2019, the then-new mom recalled the difficult experiences she had after giving birth on April 13 that included an "unplanned" cesarean section, breastfeeding challenges and even postpartum hallucinations.

While still in the hospital, Tur remembered being so tired she felt like she was in a "waking dream" where she "thought my mother-in-law was hiding under the bed" and "a tall man was standing over me, speaking German."

"I told the nurses thinking that they'd understand, maybe even chuckle, and instead they sent in a full psychiatric team to evaluate me," she said, laughing. "Spoiler alert: I was, and still am, sane."

"But I was terrified on the day I had to leave the hospital," Tur admitted. "I was afraid to be alone with the new baby, afraid I didn't know what I was doing. Sensing this, one of the nurses pulled me aside when my husband was in the bathroom and said, 'Don't worry — he knows what he's doing. You can lean on him.' And he did."

"Nothing about this story is exceptional except that I got a lot more paid time off to figure it out than the majority of new moms in this country," she continued, noting that Dokoupil took more time off than 70 percent of new dads and calling the fact that 25 percent of moms return to work two weeks after giving birth an "insane" statistic.

"Family leave supports babies, which supports us all," Tur proclaimed. "People [at the Capitol] talk about figuring it out, but for some reason it still has not gotten done. It hasn't even gotten a vote. And that is shameful."