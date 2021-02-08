Katy Perry Says Daughter Daisy Dove, 5 Months, 'Thrives in Routine': She 'Is a Virgo!'

The singer also talks about her "intense" return to American Idol five weeks after giving birth

Katy Perry's baby girl is chained to the rhythm of a routine!

Appearing on Live with Kelly and Ryan on Monday, alongside her American Idol cohorts Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan, the "Not the End of the World" singer, 36, opened up about her working-mom schedule with daughter Daisy Dove, 5 months, whom she shares with fiancé Orlando Bloom.

She jokes that the baby's astrological sign, Virgo, means she does best with a routine.

"Yeah, of course there's a routine. My daughter is a Virgo and she thrives in routine," Perry tells co-host Ryan Seacrest with a smile. "But I did start filming American Idol season 4 after I'd given birth, five weeks later. And I didn't plan that. But it was like, 'Oh, my God!' It was so intense, you know?"

"Giving birth, then going back to work and breastfeeding, like — holy crap! 'This is what women do? Oh my God!' " she adds.

Co-host Kelly Ripa, a mom of three, agrees, "It's kinda amazing. It's like you can't believe what your body is capable of, right?"

Image zoom Credit: Eric McCandless/ABC

The pop star welcomed Daisy in August. The child is the first for Perry and second for Bloom, who also shares 10-year-old son Flynn with ex-wife Miranda Kerr.

During David Lynch Foundation's "Meditate America" virtual event back in December, Perry opened up about motherhood, telling celebrity guests Hugh Jackman and his wife Deborra-Lee Furness that a major "challenge" she had faced since welcoming Daisy was catching up on sleep.

"I'm a new mother. My daughter — she's such a gift — but there is sometimes a challenge concerning sleep no matter how much support you have," she admitted at the time. "But where am I going to get those six hours that I used to get? Where did it go?"