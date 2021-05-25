Katy Perry Says She Thinks About Passing Down Her Wardrobe to Daughter Daisy Dove 'All the Time'

Katy Perry can't wait for her little girl to follow in her fashion footsteps.

The singer, 36, recently shared that she plans to save several pieces from her iconic wardrobe to pass down to her 9-month-old daughter Daisy Dove, whom she shares with fiancé Orlando Bloom.

While her little girl might be too young now — it's a little early for the whipped cream bra — the "Dark Horse" artist told Popsugar that she thinks about sharing her clothes with Daisy "all the time."

"I do a lot of cleanups, but I do have some stuff always that I'm thinking about," she says. "I need them to go somewhere. I want them to be worn again."

However, the musician jokes that Daisy's style could be very different from her mother's.

"[Daisy will] probably just be goth, and like, 'No, Mom. Thanks,' " Perry teases.

Earlier this month, the American Idol judge celebrated her first Mother's Day as a mom after welcoming Daisy last August.

"I found everything i was ever searching for when I became a mother. So grateful for that profound, deep love and honored to join the mama club. Happiest Mother's Day," Perry wrote on Twitter.

Meanwhile, Bloom, 44, dedicated a post to Perry on Instagram. "Got myself a real catch. 🐠 ❤️," the dad of two wrote along with a photoshopped image of his fiancée as a mermaid. "Sending love and respect to all the amazing people who have shaped our lives, supported us and loved us unconditionally. Happy Mother's Day."

Last month, the singer opened up about her experience as a first-time mom in a conversation with Bloom's ex-wife Miranda Kerr.

"It's the best job. It's the most fulfilling," Perry said. "There was no feeling like the feeling when I had my daughter. That was like all the love I was ever searching for what like 'Bam.' "

The "Daisies" singer said that, while much of the love and validation she's felt throughout her life has been linked to the success of her career, she was floored by the unconditional love of having a child.