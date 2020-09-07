Katy Perry Thanks 'Uncle Ryan Seacrest' for Sending Baby Gifts to Daughter Daisy Dove

The singer's American Idol costar sent a treasure trove of presents for the newborn

Katy Perry's baby girl is being showered with gifts!

On Sunday, Perry showed off a treasure chest of goodies sent by her American Idol cohort Ryan Seacrest.

"🌼🕊️ thanks you unc @ryanseacrest," Perry wrote using emojis to represent her daughter's name on her Instagram Story, sharing a clip of the flamingo-covered crate of baby gifts, including children's books, stuffed animals and various toys.

Last month, when Perry confirmed that she'd be back to judge Idol alongside Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan, as well as longtime host Seacrest, 45, the artist tweeted that she's "gonna be a workin’ Mama WERKIN’ it on @americanidol for season 4!"

"Can #babycat get a high chair next to the desk?" she added at the time.

Perry and Bloom, 43, announced their daughter's arrival via UNICEF (the pair are Goodwill Ambassadors for the charity), sharing a black-and-white image of their little one grasping her daddy's finger while Perry held on to the newborn's wrist.

"We are floating with love and wonder from the safe and healthy arrival of our daughter,” Perry and Bloom said.

While they did not reveal many details about Daisy Dove's arrival, the new parents pointed out they were blessed with a "peaceful" birth. “But we know we’re the lucky ones and not everyone can have a birthing experience as peaceful as ours was," the couple said.

"Communities around the world are still experiencing a shortage of healthcare workers and every eleven seconds a pregnant woman or newborn dies, mostly from preventable causes. Since COVID-19 many more newborn lives are at risk because of the increased lack of access to water, soap, vaccines and medicines that prevent diseases. As parents to a newborn, this breaks our hearts, as we empathize with struggling parents now more than ever."

With the hope that "every expecting mother has access to a trained health worker and access to quality healthcare," Bloom and Perry asked fans to donate toward the charity.