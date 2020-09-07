Katy Perry Thanks 'Uncle Ryan Seacrest' for Sending Baby Gifts to Daughter Daisy Dove
The singer's American Idol costar sent a treasure trove of presents for the newborn
Katy Perry's baby girl is being showered with gifts!
The "Smile" singer, 35, announced the birth of her first child on Aug. 27 with fiancé Orlando Bloom, and since then, the new mom and her newborn daughter Daisy Dove have been celebrated with flowers and presents from famous friends.
On Sunday, Perry showed off a treasure chest of goodies sent by her American Idol cohort Ryan Seacrest.
"🌼🕊️ thanks you unc @ryanseacrest," Perry wrote using emojis to represent her daughter's name on her Instagram Story, sharing a clip of the flamingo-covered crate of baby gifts, including children's books, stuffed animals and various toys.
Last month, when Perry confirmed that she'd be back to judge Idol alongside Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan, as well as longtime host Seacrest, 45, the artist tweeted that she's "gonna be a workin’ Mama WERKIN’ it on @americanidol for season 4!"
"Can #babycat get a high chair next to the desk?" she added at the time.
Perry and Bloom, 43, announced their daughter's arrival via UNICEF (the pair are Goodwill Ambassadors for the charity), sharing a black-and-white image of their little one grasping her daddy's finger while Perry held on to the newborn's wrist.
"We are floating with love and wonder from the safe and healthy arrival of our daughter,” Perry and Bloom said.
While they did not reveal many details about Daisy Dove's arrival, the new parents pointed out they were blessed with a "peaceful" birth. “But we know we’re the lucky ones and not everyone can have a birthing experience as peaceful as ours was," the couple said.
The new addition is the first child for Perry, who got engaged to Bloom in February 2019 after first being linked romantically back in January 2016. Bloom also shares 9½-year-old son Flynn with ex-wife Miranda Kerr.
"Communities around the world are still experiencing a shortage of healthcare workers and every eleven seconds a pregnant woman or newborn dies, mostly from preventable causes. Since COVID-19 many more newborn lives are at risk because of the increased lack of access to water, soap, vaccines and medicines that prevent diseases. As parents to a newborn, this breaks our hearts, as we empathize with struggling parents now more than ever."
With the hope that "every expecting mother has access to a trained health worker and access to quality healthcare," Bloom and Perry asked fans to donate toward the charity.
"In celebration of the heart we know our daughter already has, we have set up a donation page to celebrate DDB’s arrival," the pair added. "By supporting them, you are supporting a safe start to life and reimagining a healthier world for every child. We hope your ♥️ can bloom with generosity."