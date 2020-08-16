Katy Perry is gearing up to welcome her first child, a daughter, with fiancé Orlando Bloom

Pregnant Katy Perry Shares First Look at Her Baby Girl's Nursery and Adorable Orlando Bloom Onesie

Katy Perry is ready to meet her baby girl!

On Sunday, the pop star, 35, gave fans an inside look at her daughter's nursery during her weekly Smile Sunday livestream show, during which she surprised fans by showing off the pink-themed room.

"Hey everyone, I'm going to show you my baby room," Perry said with a grin as she stood in the entryway of the room. Then, moving away from the door, Perry showed off a set of baby clothes that she had hanging on the wall of the room before giving viewers a glimpse of her baby's crib, rocking chair and changing area.

Placing her laptop down, Perry then asked viewers if they wanted to see her daughter's outfits before she pulled out an adorable and hilarious onesie adorned with images of fiancé Orlando Bloom's face on it.

Elsewhere during the live stream, Perry referred to her daughter, who is due this summer, as "Kicky Perry," and joked that she wants to "evict" her baby soon.

Earlier in June, a source close to Bloom revealed to PEOPLE that he and Perry were in full-on nesting mode as the arrival of their baby girl drew near.

The source also shared that the couple was still decorating the nursery making it their own while and having fun with it.

And during a May appearance on The Graham Norton Show, Perry said she was "learning to be a mom fast" while social distancing at home amid the coronavirus pandemic thanks to family members staying with her, including her 9-month-old nephew, 3- and 6-year-old nieces and sometimes Bloom's 9-year-old son, Flynn, whom he shares with ex-wife Miranda Kerr.

"Kids gravitate towards me through my music, so I am used to them," she said. "But I am not used to being woken up really early in the morning by them staring at me from the side of my bed!"

As Perry and Bloom enjoy the last moments of Perry's pregnancy, the "Smile" songstress revealed that she knows that the discomfort of childbirth doesn't last forever, but the love for your child does.

Opening up to the Los Angeles Times about why she's not afraid of the physical part of that journey, Perry shared, "The pain will pass. It's temporary."

The mom-to-be also revealed that her approach to the idea of motherhood has changed over the years.

"Five years ago, I would be like, 'Get this [baby] out of me,' " she told the outlet. "But I traced back the reasons I felt insecure about it from my own upbringing. And then I reprogrammed them. Our brain is really malleable. You can reshape it any time you want."

The "Teenage Dream" singer said she started packing her hospital bag, joking that she's "clutching the railing of the stairs harder" these days as she approaches the end of her pregnancy.