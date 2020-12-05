The singer welcomed her first child — daughter Daisy Dove — with fiancé Orlando Bloom in August

Katy Perry Says Sleep Has Been a 'Challenge' Since Welcoming Daughter Daisy Dove: 'Where Did It Go?'

Katy Perry is getting real about her life as a new mom.

The "Daisies" singer, 36, opened up about motherhood during David Lynch Foundation's "Meditate America" virtual event on Thursday, telling celebrity guests Hugh Jackman and his wife Deborra-Lee Furness that a major "challenge" she's faced since welcoming 3-month-old daughter Daisy Dove has been catching up on sleep.

"I'm a new mother. My daughter — she's such a gift — but there is sometimes a challenge concerning sleep no matter how much support you have," she admitted. "But where am I going to get those six hours that I used to get? Where did it go?"

Perry went on to credit transcendental meditation for helping her find time to take a break during the day.

"There's been so many different ways TM has blessed me, but in this particular moment, as a new mother, I take 20 minutes," she said, adding that meditation gives her "the deepest rest" that she has been "desperate for as a reset."

The pop star welcomed Daisy with fiancé Orlando Bloom in August. The child is the first for Perry and second for Bloom, who also shares 9-year-old son Flynn with ex-wife Miranda Kerr.

"It was funny because when she first came out I was ‘Oh it's me it's a mini-me!' Then, fortunately, she got those Katy blues which was perfect," he recalled of his daughter's eyes.

The actor then teased that he and Perry got "a little bit confused" because the baby started to resemble Bloom's mother.

"She sort of looked a little bit like my mom so we got a little bit confused because Katy's breastfeeding this mini-me slash my mom," Bloom explained, before joking, "Who's she gonna look like next?"

In the same interview, the Carnival Row star also opened up about how he's been bonding with his daughter, explaining that Daisy "responds very nicely" to his voice after he chanted "a Buddhist mantra" every morning during Perry's pregnancy.

"I would wake up in the morning and [chant], which is what I do anyway every morning," he said. "So now, I walk into the room and she hears my voice and she sort of soothes a bit. She likes it, she responds very nicely."