Katy Perry Shows Off Her Baby Bump in First Public Appearance Since Revealing Pregnancy

Katy Perry is ready to put her baby bump on full display.

On Saturday, the American Idol judge made her first public appearance since announcing her pregnancy. Perry, who’s expecting her first child with fiancé Orlando Bloom, was spotted in Melbourne, Australia, where she was rehearsing for an upcoming live performance.

In a colorful, form-fitting dress, the mom-to-be, 35, smiled while showing off her growing baby bump.

At the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2020 Final on Sunday, the “Firework” singer will perform before and after the cricket match, as the home team takes on India for International Women’s Day.

On her Instagram Story, Perry encouraged fans to come to the game, with the goal to make it the most-attended female sporting event in history.

The musician revealed her pregnancy on Thursday in the music video for her new single “Never Worn White.” While this will be Perry’s first baby, Bloom, 43, shares 9-year-old son Flynn with ex-wife Miranda Kerr.

Katy Perry

Katy Perry

Explaining her excitement about sharing the news with the world, Perry joked that she’s most relieved to not have to disguise her baby bump anymore.

“Omg so glad I don’t have to suck it in anymore,” she wrote on Twitter, adding, “or carry around a big purse lol.”

Speaking with her American Idol costar Ryan Seacrest on his radio show Friday, Perry said she’s currently doing well after her first trimester, adding that unveiling her pregnancy in her new song “Never Worn White” was a way to not have to hide her journey into motherhood any longer.

“I’m excited for it,” she said of the song. “It’s not the lead single off of the next record — it’s like a way for me to tell people I’m not fat, I’m just pregnant!”

Katy Perry

Earlier this week, a source told PEOPLE that Perry and Bloom are beyond excited to expand their family together.

“They are of course thrilled about the baby,” said the insider. “… They wanted to keep it quiet for as long as possible so Katy can just enjoy her pregnancy in peace. But everything is going well and she has several upcoming events so she thought it was the perfect timing to share.”

Throughout her pregnancy, Perry has been in good spirits as she’s stepped out in public on numerous occasions.

“Katy looks great,” another source told PEOPLE. “She has been dressing comfortably in sweats, oversized jackets and hiding her bump behind bags when she is out in public. She has kept busy with meetings, dinner plans and seems to be feeling okay.”