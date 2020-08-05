In PEOPLE's latest cover story, Katy Perry opens up about her journey to motherhood and the "unconditional love" she's looking forward to with her baby girl

Katy Perry Was 'Terrified' of Motherhood Two Years Ago but Is Now Excited for 'Unconditional Love'

Katy Perry is excitedly awaiting the arrival of her baby girl with fiancé Orlando Bloom, but it wasn't until recently that she felt ready for motherhood.

"I was really terrified of the idea two or three years ago. It was just like, I don't know how I'm ever gonna do that. That's crazy. I can barely take care of myself!" the singer, 35, tells PEOPLE in its latest cover story.

But after undergoing the Hoffman Process — a week-long retreat that helps participants dig into negative behaviors conditioned from childhood — during a deep depression over the last several years, Perry says she felt a shift.

"It changed my life, and it's changed Orlando's life and many of my friends' lives," she says. "It helped me re-wire how I think about myself and the habits and patterns of why I do something. It's just given me a lot more freedom."

Now, the American Idol judge says she's no longer "scared" to bring a child into the world.

"I'm really glad that I got to check off a lot of boxes personally and professionally before I got to this place," says Perry, whose sixth studio album, Smile, is out Aug. 28.

"Unconditional love has been a journey for me, and that's going to be amazing," she adds.

While it wouldn't be surprising for her baby girl to grow up loving the arts, Perry says she's throwing any expectations out the window.

"She has two very ambitious, loud, independent, free-thinking parents, so it's gonna rub off," she guesses. "Or maybe she's gonna completely revolt and be in the corner, very shy bookworm."

"We're just here to support her, and I'm sure she's just here to teach us a lesson!" Perry notes.

It may come as a surprise to fans who embrace Perry for her quirky humor and larger-than-life personality, but the pop star is convinced she will be the disciplinarian.

"[Orlando]'s gonna be the good cop and I'm gonna be the bad cop. I already know it!" she says. "I'm the three F's. I'm fun, firm but fair. That's how I roll."

Looking back on her journey to motherhood, Perry says it was all meant to be.

"My blessing in all of what I went through is that I just feel like I have a bigger, more dimensional life. I get to live life and I get to bring life into the world," she says. "I am glad [a daughter] is in the cards for me."