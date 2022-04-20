Katy Perry Says She's Not Ready Yet for Another Baby with Fiancé Orlando Bloom

Katy Perry is not ready to give Daisy Dove a sibling just yet.

The 37-year-old singer revealed on the American Idol red carpet that she and her fiancé Orlando Bloom are not currently thinking about having another baby as she's busy focusing on Play, her Las Vegas residency until it concludes in August.

"I'm in Vegas, and I can't do that show with anything in my belly," she told E! News, "especially a human."

Perry already has her hands full with her 19-month-old daughter Daisy, whom she says has been hitting big milestones lately.

"She's running, she says 'I love you,' she colors, [and] she's got pigtails," the "Dark Horse" singer told the outlet.

The mom of one also detailed Daisy's first trip to Hawaii, recalling the hilarious moment her daughter thought Mickey Mouse was a cow during a meet-and-greet with the beloved character.

"[Daisy] saw Mickey and she thought Mickey was a cow, so she mooed at Mickey," Perry quipped. "She went, 'Moo, moo.' And I was like, 'That's not the sound,' but I don't know what the sound is, actually. What is the sound that Mickey Mouse makes?"

Perry previously teased that Daisy was starting to "push boundaries" at home during an appearance on Live with Kelly and Ryan.

Giving an update on her daughter, the musician said, "What is she into? Well, you know what I think? I think if you gave all of the toys that you ever wanted to to a kid they would still want to touch electrical outlets."

"I think — I don't even know if this is on the market — but someone should make like a plushy electrical outlet or something," Perry added, to which co-host Kelly Ripa noted that she thinks the "goal is to keep [kids] away from them and not make them more enticing."

"Maybe it's reverse psychology!" Perry joked. "But she's starting to push her boundaries."

In January, Perry spoke to PEOPLE about her life with her little girl and how she is just like her famous parents.

"Daisy is great," Perry told PEOPLE exclusively. "She is a combination of both me and her father, which we are fearless with lots of chutzpah and just big characters. So the combination of us both is definitely coming out."