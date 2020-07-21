Katy Perry Says She’s 'Never Too Pregnant' for a Crop Top as She Rocks Her Own Merchandise

Katy Perry is not letting her pregnancy stop her from rocking a crop top.

The "Smile" songstress, 35, shared a series of photos on Instagram on Tuesday, showing off her growing baby bump as well as some of the themed merchandise tied to the release of her upcoming album.

"Never too pregnant for a crop 💁🏼‍♀️ and never too good for a mask 😷," she captioned the sequence of pics. "Get ur #SMILE game on (tho don’t forget darling #Daisies🌼) and head to the link in my bio for your merch bundles! 😁"

In the first shot, Perry is seen in a white crop top with "Smile" colorfully adorned on the front and paired with yellow, white and red striped short shorts. In the next shot, she wore a black "Smile" cap, and a red "Smile" mask in the last.

The merchandise for Perry's upcoming LP is all clown-inspired and rainbow-themed, and includes graphic t-shirts, hoodies, tote bags, face masks, and other various accessories. Each item comes with a digital download of Smile as well.

Perry has been open about her pregnancy for months as her journey to welcoming her first child — a girl — with Orlando Bloom nears an end.

Joining the Kyle and Jackie O Australian radio show virtually on Sunday, the pop songstress talked with the radio hosts about an array of topics relating to her pregnancy and how she's doing — all while rocking the same crop top she wore in her latest Instagram post.

"I was like, I wanted to wear this piece of merch that I had made for my record, but I was like, 'It's a crop top ... Can I wear that? I'm gonna be a mom,' I was like, 'F--- it! I can still be young and fun and wear a crop top!' " she playfully told host Kyle Sandilands before rising to reveal her baby bump.

Perry also revealed that she currently weighs 190 pounds and shared that she is at the stage during her pregnancy where "everything is swollen."

"My hands are swollen, my feet are starting to swell," Perry said, before adding that she wears sandals everywhere she goes. "It's starting to get to that point."

During her chat with the radio hosts, Perry also gave a shoutout to her fellow moms-to-be, sharing, "I’m really grateful for my body and I have so much respect for other women going through this process. You get a whole new viewpoint being pregnant."

The "Firework" songstress noted that her pregnancy hasn't slowed her down, as she described herself as liking being a "mother on the move."

"I'm a very active woman and an active mom and during this time of COVID — and quite frankly an American revolution — I have been also putting out songs and heading towards putting out a record," Perry said. "I'm working really hard. The one blessing is I don't have to travel extremely, which can really take it out of you."

Perry — who previously referred to her daughter as "Kicky Perry" during a chat with Hits Radio — also noted that she'd be surprised if her child wasn't lively and energetic, sharing that the DNA between her and her fiancé is so similar that her daughter would likely be the same.