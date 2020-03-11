Katy Perry Says She 'Wasn’t Ready' to Have Kids a Couple Years Ago But Now Is the 'Right Time'

Katy Perry allowed herself time and space to prep for parenthood.

On Monday, the “Part of Me” singer, 35, spoke with Australian radio show Fifi, Fev & Byron, explaining why now is the “right time” to start a family.

Perry — who announced last Thursday that she’s expecting her first child with fiancé Orlando Bloom — said it took her some time to feel fully ready for motherhood.

“I was that girl, or am still that girl, that had that box, the baby clothes before there was the thought or even an Orlando Bloom,” she told the radio show, according to Entertainment Tonight. “I’m excited about that and, like I said, I have two nieces and one nephew that I’m obsessed with.”

She added: “I think, definitely, everything’s changing. I wasn’t ready a couple years ago, and I did the work to get ready and now I’m really ready. … It’s just time for me, and it’s the right time.”

The American Idol judge revealed her pregnancy in the music video for her new single, “Never Worn White.” While this will be Perry’s first child, Bloom, 43, shares 9-year-old son Flynn with ex-wife Miranda Kerr.

Though her pregnancy revelation may have come as a shock to fans, the big news wasn’t as surprising for Perry, who told SiriusXM’s Mikey Piff that it “wasn’t an accident.”

“I’ve just been trying to create this space in my own life where I’m not running myself too ragged and creating space for something new to pop in like this,” she said.

What was perhaps more unexpected for the artist was the postponement of her wedding ceremony to Bloom, which was set for early summer in Japan. The couple, who got engaged on Valentine’s Day 2019, delayed their “smaller and intimate” nuptials amid novel coronavirus (COVID-19) concerns, a source recently told PEOPLE.

“Katy was actually really excited about walking down the aisle pregnant,” the source said. “They were both so elated that all the wedding details were finally coming together, but they are hitting pause because of coronavirus.”

A source also told PEOPLE last week that Perry and Bloom are beyond excited to expand their family together.

“They are of course thrilled about the baby,” said the insider. “… They wanted to keep it quiet for as long as possible so Katy can just enjoy her pregnancy in peace. But everything is going well and she has several upcoming events so she thought it was the perfect timing to share.”

Throughout her pregnancy, Perry has been in good spirits as she’s stepped out in public on numerous occasions.

“Katy looks great,” another source added. “She has been dressing comfortably in sweats, oversized jackets and hiding her bump behind bags when she is out in public. She has kept busy with meetings, dinner plans and seems to be feeling okay.”