"I never really truly knew about unconditional love. Obviously, my mother has that for me, but I didn't really experience it in the first-person until I had my child," Perry said

Katy Perry Says the First Weeks of Motherhood Were the 'Biggest Life Change Ever' but 'It's the Best'

Katy Perry might be gearing up for her Las Vegas residency at the end of the year, but she's continuing to put her baby girl Daisy Dove first before anything she does.

In an interview with Variety for their Power of Women issue, Perry, 36, opened up about the changes that becoming a mother brought on her life and why her 13-month-old taught her the true meaning of "unconditional love."

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"I'm still 10 pounds bigger than when I started, but I'm not in a rush. It's been a year. I'm more interested in her happiness and my happiness and mental health," admitted the songstress about becoming a mother last year. "Hormones are … pretty interesting."

Variety Power of Women Katy Perry | Credit: Lauren Dukoff for Variety

"As a new mom, those first six weeks are like, 'What?' It's just the biggest life change ever," she explained. "You're responsible for someone's well-being that can't even hold their head up. It's a real shift, and you become not No. 1 on the call sheet. And it's the best."

Referring to images about motherhood projected by social media, she added: "Everything that's supposed to fade away, fades away, and a balance comes in. I like to live more in the real world for now."

The "Teenage Dream" songstress also said her daughter has allowed her to experience love to another level.

"I never really truly knew about unconditional love. Obviously my mother has that for me, but I didn't really experience it in the first-person until I had my child," she said. "And that was just a whole 'nother level. I think I see through the eyes of a child — like my life and my art always feels playful — so it's amazing to be able to relate to kids even in your deep 30s."

Variety Power of Women Katy Perry | Credit: Lauren Dukoff for Variety

"And they still want to hang and find you the most fun adult in the room. That is just the biggest gift in the world," she added, before referring to her work with children in the Make a Wish Foundation. "So I think, yes, some of my previous work with kids and being an entertainer to kids as well has prepared me for motherhood, but nothing can prepare you for that wave of unconditional love."

Speaking of her mother, Perry shared that they call her mom "G.G" as opposed to grandma.

"She loves Daisy. She's such a great G.G. And now she's got four grandkids, three girls and one boy. Each of my siblings has at least one," she said. "So she's loving it, and she's very present. It's amazing."

"Children are such a gift. I get why people have been doing this for eons and keep doing it," she added. "I get why it's so popular."

With Daisy's recent first birthday, Perry said they have yet to celebrate the big day since Daisy's father Orlando Bloom "has been gone."

"We are actually waiting to celebrate until he's home. But just [having] quality time is the celebration for me. She's going to have a birthday-like little thing outside with her girls, she has a couple of playmates, and an extra Mommy and Me class," she shared. "We're going to properly celebrate, but when your phone reminds you of one year ago today, you're like, 'Oh my God, having a child a legit, constant timestamp.' In the past, it's all a blur, but then you have a child that's growing before your very eyes and it's just so profound."

As for her advocacy — in both raising awareness for climate change and for abortion rights — Perry said her daughter is one of her biggest inspirations in creating change.