Katy Perry Says 'Life Began' the Day Daisy Dove was Born in Sweet Tribute on Her First Birthday

Katy Perry attends the LuisaViaRoma for Unicef event at La Certosa di San Giacomo on July 31, 2021 in Capri, Italy.

Katy Perry is celebrating one year with her baby girl.

On Thursday, the new mom, 36, shared a sweet message on Twitter in honor of daughter Daisy Dove's first birthday. Perry shares her daughter with fiancé Orlando Bloom.

"1 year ago today is the day my life began... Happy first Birthday my Daisy Dove, my love. ❤️," the singer wrote.

Perry and Bloom, who is also dad to 10-year-old son Flynn with ex-wife Miranda Kerr, have mostly kept their little girl out of the spotlight this past year, only occasionally speaking about Daisy's milestones.

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom attend the Louis Vuitton Parfum Dinner at Fondation Louis Vuitton at Fondation Louis Vuitton on July 05, 2021 in Paris, France Credit: Julien M. Hekimian/Getty

Back in May, the "Firework" singer shared that her then 9-month-old daughter hit two big developmental milestones.

"She's crawling and she has one tooth," Perry said during an appearance on On-Air with Ryan Seacrest. "It's barely poked through though."

"Actually it's kind of like one of my teeth," she joked. "I have pretty good teeth on the top but if you were to actually see my bottom teeth, they're a little interesting, but I think that's character!"

RELATED VIDEO: Katy Perry on Motherhood: "Becoming a Mother Makes You a Superhuman"

The singer also revealed in L'Officiel's Summer 2021 issue that she was initially "nervous to be a mom," telling the publication she went on a "healing journey" to learn why she had that uncertainty about motherhood and got to the source of it.

"Now I get it. Now I realize this is it," said the American Idol judge. "This is the living part. Every day I'm like, 'When can we go for a walk? When can we go for a swim?' There was a good 12 years where none of that smallness existed."