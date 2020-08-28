Katy Perry Says 'Don't F— with Mama' After Welcoming Daughter in the Same Week as Her Album's Release

Katy Perry is celebrating a very big week.

In a tweet on Thursday, the singer, 35, opened up about welcoming her daughter Daisy Dove just days before the release of her sixth studio album.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"delivering a baby and a record in the same week, dont f— with mama aka #whatmakesawoman 🤹🏼🤡 #smile," she wrote, referencing the song "What Makes a Woman" off her album Smile, which is scheduled to be released on Friday.

The new mom previously said that the track was the one she was most excited to share with her child.

"It's a song about how you are gonna have a tough time measuring what truly makes a woman because women are so many things," she explained during an appearance on SiriusXM's Celebrity Session in July.

"And I like to say not one thing, not just one thing. And such chameleons, and so adaptable, and so malleable and transformative. And can handle the weight of the world on their backs and do it all in heels. And make it look pretty effortless sometimes," the pop star continued.

Perry announced the arrival of her daughter with fiancé Orlando Bloom via UNICEF, for which they are both ambassadors, by sharing a black and white image of their little one grasping her daddy's finger while the pop star held on to the newborn's wrist.

"We are floating with love and wonder from the safe and healthy arrival of our daughter," said the new parents.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories

In addition, the pair advocated for better access to healthcare for expecting mothers around the world.

"We know we’re the lucky ones and not everyone can have a birthing experience as peaceful as ours was. Communities around the world are still experiencing a shortage of healthcare workers and every eleven seconds a pregnant woman or newborn dies, mostly from preventable causes. Since COVID-19 many more newborn lives are at risk because of the increased lack of access to water, soap, vaccines and medicines that prevent diseases. As parents to a newborn, this breaks our hearts, as we empathize with struggling parents now more than ever," they wrote in their statement shared by Unicef.

"As UNICEF Goodwill Ambassadors, we know UNICEF is there, on the ground, doing whatever it takes to make sure every expecting mother has access to a trained health worker and access to quality healthcare," Bloom and Perry said. "In celebration of the heart we know our daughter already has, we have set up a donation page to celebrate DDB’s arrival. By supporting them, you are supporting a safe start to life and reimagining a healthier world for every child. We hope your ♥️ can bloom with generosity. Gratefully-Katy & Orlando."

Image zoom Katy Perry (L) and Orlando Bloom Dave M. Benett/VF17/WireImage

The new addition is the first child for Perry and second for Bloom, who got engaged in February 2019 after first being linked romantically back in January 2016.

Bloom also shares 9½-year-old son Flynn with ex-wife Miranda Kerr.

Perry opened up to PEOPLE this summer that it wasn't until recently that she felt ready for motherhood. "I was really terrified of the idea two or three years ago. It was just like, I don't know how I'm ever gonna do that. That's crazy. I can barely take care of myself!" the songstress said.

RELATED VIDEO: Katy Perry on the Resilience She Found After Surviving Her ‘Darkest’ Days: ‘It Was All Worth It’

But after undergoing the Hoffman Process — a week-long retreat helping participants dig into negative behaviors conditioned from childhood — during a deep depression over the last several years, she felt a shift. "It changed my life, and it's changed Orlando's life and many of my friends' lives," Perry said. "It helped me re-wire how I think about myself and the habits and patterns of why I do something. It's just given me a lot more freedom."

The American Idol judge added to PEOPLE that she was no longer "scared" to bring a child into the world, saying, "I'm really glad that I got to check off a lot of boxes personally and professionally before I got to this place."