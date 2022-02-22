Katy Perry Says Daughter Daisy, 17 Months, Is 'Starting to Push Her Boundaries'

Daisy Dove is playing by her own rules!

During Tuesday's episode of Live with Kelly and Ryan, first-time mom Katy Perry gave an update on her 17-month-old daughter, whom she shares with fiancé Orlando Bloom, and discussed some of Daisy's latest interests.

Asked what Daisy is into at this stage, Perry, 37, says, "What is she into? Well, you know what I think? I think if you gave all of the toys that you ever wanted to to a kid they would still want to touch electrical outlets."

"I think — I don't even know if this is on the market — but someone should make like a plushy electrical outlet or something," Perry adds, to which co-host Kelly Ripa notes that she thinks the "goal is to keep [kids] away from them and not make them more enticing."

Katy Perry on Live with Kelly and Ryan

"Maybe it's reverse psychology!" the singer teases. "But she's starting to push her boundaries."

The "Last Friday Night" artist also adds that her daughter "loves to throw food on the floor to the dogs," proceeding to mimic Daisy dropping a piece of food from her hand.

Last month, Perry spoke to PEOPLE about her life with her little girl and how she is just like her famous parents.

katy Perry

"Daisy is great," Perry told PEOPLE exclusively. "She is a combination of both me and her father, which we are fearless with lots of chutzpah and just big characters. So the combination of us both is definitely coming out."