Katy Perry Says Daughter Daisy Is 'Combination' of Her and Orlando Bloom: 'Lots of Chutzpah'

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom's daughter Daisy Dove is equal parts Mom and Dad!

While recently chatting with PEOPLE about De Soi, her new line of sparkling, ready-to-drink non-alcoholic apéritifs with natural adaptogens, the 37-year-old singer also opened up about life with her 16-month-old daughter and how she is just like her famous parents.

"Daisy is great," Perry tells PEOPLE exclusively. "She is a combination of both me and her father, which we are fearless with lots of chutzpah and just big characters. So the combination of us both is definitely coming out."

"It's amazing to see everything new again through a toddler's eyes," the mother of one adds.

katy Perry Credit: Rony Alwin/Meta Museum

Recently, Perry explains that she, Daisy and Bloom, 45, celebrated the holidays together, although a little later than most families.

Noting that the group wore "Christmas pajamas and opened up presents," Perry says, "We had the best Christmas, even though it was a delayed Christmas. We didn't even celebrate it ... until January 2, because of all of the work that was going on."

The hard work that Perry mentions is likely tied to her new Las Vegas residency, Play, where Daisy accompanies her mother each night before showtime.

"Daisy's with me all the time and she loves seeing Mama get ready and turn into the character," she tells PEOPLE. "And I get to give bath time between 6:00 and 7:00. It's a great routine. I thrive on routine."

On Thursday, Bloom celebrates his birthday, which Perry marked with a sweet post on Instagram commemorating the occasion.

In a heartfelt tribute, the "Never Really Over" singer shared a carousel of photos and videos of her romance with Bloom, including intimate snaps of the couple's relationship and funny clips of the actor in their home.

"Happiest 45th to the kindest, deepest, most soulful, sexy & strong man I know," Perry captioned the post. "Thank you for being a constant compass, an unwavering anchor and bringing joi de vivre into every room you walk in."

"You are the love and light of my life. I thank my lucky stars for you and our darling dd ♥️♠️" she added, referencing the pair's young daughter. (Bloom is also dad to 10-year-old son Flynn with ex-wife Miranda Kerr.)