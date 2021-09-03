"I love carrying her on me or going for walks all day with the stroller," the singer told

Katy Perry Says Daisy Is 'Everything I Was Ever Looking For' as She Talks Parenting

Katy Perry is one happy momma!

In a cover story interview for LuisaViaRoma's first-ever issue of LVR Magazine, the 36-year-old songstress opened up about motherhood and her approach to parenting 1-year-old Daisy Dove, whom she shares with Orlando Bloom.

"I was grateful for the opportunity to be present. I mean, I still would have been, but I would have had FOMO scratching at me just a hot bit," she told the outlet about welcoming her daughter during the pandemic. "Not really, though. She is everything I was ever looking for."

LuisaViaRoma for Unicef event at La Certosa di San Giacomo on July 31, 2021 in Capri, Italy Credit: Daniele Venturelli/Getty

Even as Bloom, 44, shoots the second season of Carnival Row in Prague, Perry told the outlet she tries to be around him as much as possible. (She serves as a judge on American Idol in the States.)

"We visit him a lot, and I love carrying her on me or going for walks all day with the stroller," she said. "She points at things and says 'da,' to which I say, 'yes, that is a cat,' or 'that is a tree.'"

Perry described her baby as "adaptable and happy," making life easier for the singer.

"Her schedule fluctuates. In the beginning, I worried about a schedule but decided I won't be that mom. All that matters is that everyone is happy," she said, adding that she loves having the "opportunity to do [parenting] in a way that one hopes it was done for them, maybe better. I don't know if anyone gets it right."

Katy Perry LVR Katy Perry | Credit: Derek Kettela

But although it may seem she's always doing it all, "You have to be smart and exercise the word 'no,'" she said, later adding, "Everything I do, I give it overwhelming 100 percent."

As for what's on Katy + Daisy's playlist, she reveals that she often plays older soul music featuring tracks from Bill Withers and Stevie Wonder. "I thought, 'OMG, she doesn't [even] know new music!'" she said.

During the interview, the singer also opened up about her love for fashion and style, including her own shoe and handbag line.

"It's exciting to play the high and low fashion game, to pair my shoes with different designer looks like Proenza Schouler, Valentino and Prada. I don't discriminate just because it's a label," she said of her photoshoot for the magazine. "I had a really fun time at the shoot. Fashion is expression, presentation, peacocking, beauty. Everybody loves beauty. It's just the beginning for Katy Perry Collections."

Perry is also gearing up for the start of her Las Vegas residency titled "Play," which kicks off on Dec. 29 at The Theatre at Resorts World.

"I am used to spinning quite a few plates," she said about the show. "I like the constant stimulation."

"It's so funny to play there because my aunt was a topless showgirl dancing at the Stardust, and my grandmother was a seamstress for the show," she added. "Resorts World sits on the same ground, so Vegas is very much in my blood."

As for who the show is catered to? "The family," she said. "Eight to 80 years old. I do everything with a wink. Even if it's a sexual connotation, it's subtle. It's not about the peacock."