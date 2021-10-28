Katy Perry tells PEOPLE about being a "sucker" for matching mommy-and-me clothes, plus considering herself "stylist No. 1" in her and Orlando Bloom's household

Katy Perry Says She's Saving All Her 'Crazy Outfits' for Daughter Daisy: 'I Am Stylist No. 1'

Katy Perry has a special "vault" of clothes for her daughter.

In this week's issue of PEOPLE, the "Teenage Dream" pop star, 37, talks about being mom to baby girl Daisy Dove, 14 months, whom she shares with fiancé Orlando Bloom. Perry says she's hanging onto all her wild (and iconic) outfits and costumes for her daughter to try on one day.

"I kind of already have a vault," she says. "I'm saving things for her. I don't know where she's going to be able to wear all these crazy outfits, but I'm saving them for her. Also, trust and believe I am always on the hunt on Etsy late at night just finding little cute costumes for all the holidays. I've got a gingerbread dress favorited — just all of my dreams come true."

The American Idol judge says she's a "sucker" for matching mommy-and-me clothes with Daisy, too, sharing that picking out the clothes is her specialty, not Bloom's.

"No, honey, I am stylist No. 1. I am the one," she says. "I am the one, and even sometimes when I'm working, our nanny will get her dressed and I'll be like, 'I like it, but let's also put her in this later.' "

Perry stars in Gap's new 2021 holiday campaign, covering The Beatles' song "All You Need Is Love" for the commercial and releasing the single on Spotify to raise money for the charity Baby2Baby.

She tells PEOPLE about the kind of music she's exposing her baby girl to from a young age.

"The Beatles, of course, are playing in the house," says Perry. "We're really on a Bill Withers kick over here and a Stevie Wonder kick. We start out every morning with 'Lovely Day' [by Withers] and it just really sets the tone. I think when this commercial comes out, the second song after that ['Lovely Day'] will be 'All You Need Is Love.' It's just a feel-good thing, and that's priceless to me."