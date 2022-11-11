Katy Perry Says She Rushes Home from Her Las Vegas Residency to Make Daughter Daisy's Lunches

Katy Perry shares 2-year-old daughter Daisy Dove with fiancé Orlando Bloom

By
Angela Andaloro
Angela Andaloro

Angela Andaloro is a Parents News Writer at PEOPLE. Angela has also written about entertainment and parenting at LittleThings, Mom.com, BuzzFeed, and more. In her spare time, she enjoys competing in fantasy sports leagues and watching too much reality TV.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on November 11, 2022 03:17 PM
2022 CMA Arrivals
Katy Perry. Photo: Jason Kempin/Getty

Katy Perry has the working mom life down to a science.

Speaking with Extra on the red carpet for the 2022 CMA Awards Wednesday, she raved over daughter Daisy Dove, 2, sharing that the little girl is her "present forever" after the singer celebrated her 38th birthday in late October.

"I have a residency in Las Vegas and I get to literally drop her off at preschool and then go play a show in Las Vegas," she said of her days as a working mom.

"I come back late, like maybe 11:30 or something, I still make her lunches," said the "Firework" singer. "I feel so much pride in cutting off the ends of the sandwiches with a full face of, like, sweaty makeup in my robe. It's such a science."

Referring to her toddler as her "light," Perry praised the experience of raising Daisy, whom she shares Daisy with fiancé Orlando Bloom, 45.

"She is the reason for everything. I get so much from her and, like, my sense of value," Perry, who performed "Where We Started," her duet with Thomas Rhett, added.

Thomas Rhett and <a href="https://people.com/tag/katy-perry/" data-inlink="true">Katy Perry</a> attend the 56th Annual Country Music Association Awards at Bridgestone Arena on November 09, 2022 in Nashville, Tennessee.
Thomas Rhett and Katy Perry. John Shearer/Getty

On her birthday, Perry shared a glimpse at her little family, sharing a snap where Bloom and Perry each placed a hand in the frame as daughter Daisy put her hand on top of theirs.

"Every time i blow a candle out i always wish for you. 38 and grateful ♥️🎂," Perry captioned her post, on which Bloom commented, "My ❤️'s."

Recently speaking with PEOPLE, Perry shared how she's hopeful about expanding her family with Bloom.

"I'm a planner," the singer said at HEIMAT while celebrating the launch of her non-alcoholic sparkling beverage, De Soi. "So we'll see."

<a href="https://people.com/tag/katy-perry/" data-inlink="true">katy perry</a>
Katy Perry. Jason Kempin/Getty

Perry also touched on their parenting dynamic during the chat, which took place after the couple returned from living in New Castle, Kentucky, for a month where Bloom was filming his latest thriller, Red Right Hand.

"We do this funny thing where I go and visit him for a month while he's making a movie and then when he's not making a movie, he kind of takes charge on being number one parent," Perry explained. "Then I go and do all my business stuff, so we really are just tapping each other in and out."

