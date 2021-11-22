Katy Perry Reveals Her Morning Routine with Baby Daisy — Including the Song They Play Every Day!

Katy Perry is giving a glimpse into her daily routine with her baby girl.

The new mom, 37, opens up to WSJ. Magazine in their series My Monday Morning about how she kicks off her week and reveals the sweet morning ritual she shares with her 14-month-old daughter Daisy Dove.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"Well, the first thing I do when I wake up is a little tiny verbal ritual. I do it every single morning. I say to myself out loud, 'Thank you, God, for today. I am grateful for every day,' " she begins.

"Then I try to start my day out with my daughter, playing and having some floor time with her. Reading some books," she says of time with Daisy, whom she shares with fiancé Orlando Bloom. "It usually varies what time we're waking up, 7 or 8 a.m. Sometimes I get to sleep in and Daddy takes her until 9, which is super. But we do breakfast together."

Subscribe to our new 12-episode weekly podcast, Me Becoming Mom, to hear celebrity moms open up exclusively to PEOPLE about their extraordinary roads to motherhood.

Perry also shares that the family of three "start[s] day by listening to 'Lovely Day,' by Bill Withers."

Last month, the singer chatted with PEOPLE about her role as a mom and some of the special items she's saving for her baby girl when she grows up. The "Teenage Dream" pop star said she's hanging onto all her wild (and iconic) outfits and costumes for her daughter to try on one day.

"I kind of already have a vault," she said. "I'm saving things for her. I don't know where she's going to be able to wear all these crazy outfits, but I'm saving them for her. Also, trust and believe I am always on the hunt on Etsy late at night just finding little cute costumes for all the holidays. I've got a gingerbread dress favorited — just all of my dreams come true."

The American Idol judge said she's a "sucker" for matching mommy-and-me clothes with Daisy, too, sharing that picking out the clothes is her specialty, not Bloom's.