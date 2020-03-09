Pregnant Katy Perry Shares Emotional Video from Moment She Told Grandmother About Baby on the Way

Katy Perry got a chance to share her happy pregnancy news with her grandmother before she died.

On Monday, as the “Never Worn White” singer, 35, paid tribute to her paternal grandmother Ann Pearl Hudson, who died at the age of 99 the previous day, she also included a black-and-white video of the moment she broke the good news to her beloved family member.

“Grandma, it’s Katy,” she says in the clip, while sitting beside her grandmother’s hospital bed. “I just wanted to tell you, I know you’re not feeling well, but I wanted to share some exciting news with you.”

“I’m going to tell you that I’m going to have a baby. I’m pregnant, Grandma,” she continued. “Katy is finally pregnant, she’s the last one, but I have a baby inside me and I wanted to tell that to you.”

Ending on a light note, Hudson responded to the news by saying “uh-uh,” which prompted Perry to laugh. “Don’t say uh-uh,” she replied with a big smile on her face.

In her emotional tribute, Perry credited her “wonderful grandma” with helping guide the way for her family.

“A lot of what I am is because of my father… and he is because of her. She started it all, as she used to remind us and I’m so grateful she did,” she wrote. “Family… is there to show us what love can be… sometimes that journey of finding the love is tough to get to AND through but if you can open your heart and let the light lead the way you will find that incomparable love.”

“When my whit comes out, that’s Ann,” Perry added. “When my authenticity comes out, that’s Ann. When my stubbornness comes out, hell, that’s Ann. When my fighter spirit comes out, that’s Ann. When my style comes out, that’s Ann. May she rest in deep peace and kiss the forehead of the soul to come and let them know everything is gonna be OK, especially now that they have gained an angel to look over them ♥️♠️.”

Perry’s heartbreaking news comes less than a week after the singer revealed that she and fiancé Orlando Bloom are expecting a child together, slipping the big news into the end of her music video for “Never Worn White.”

She later joked about the big reveal with American Idol host Ryan Seacrest, saying, “It’s not the lead single off of the next record — it’s like a way for me to tell people I’m not fat, I’m just pregnant!”

The couple’s child will be the first for Perry. Bloom, 43, is already a father to 9-year-old son Flynn, whom he shares with ex-wife Miranda Kerr.

Over the weekend, as she made her first public appearances since sharing the happy news with the world, Perry also revealed that she has one big hope for her baby on the way.

“I hope it’s a girl,” Perry said while performing at the Women’s Cricket World Cup Final in Melbourne on Sunday.